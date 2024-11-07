https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/putin-warns-next-two-decades-could-be-even-more-challenging-for-the-world-1120811011.html

Putin Warns Next Two Decades Could Be Even More Challenging for the World

Putin Warns Next Two Decades Could Be Even More Challenging for the World

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the coming twenty years could prove even more difficult than the previous ones.

2024-11-07T16:59+0000

2024-11-07T16:59+0000

2024-11-07T17:39+0000

russia

valdai

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120810851_0:0:3185:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_89a968d346c22ac4003235f5e605d02d.jpg

"Looking back over the past 20 years and considering the scale of changes, then projecting such changes onto the coming years, one could assume that the next two decades will be at least as challenging, if not more so," Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday, pointing to the "era of cardinal, essentially revolutionary changes" to the complex processes facing the world in the first quarter of the 21st century."The imposition and transformation of totalitarian ideologies into the norm is a threat. We see in the example of today's Western liberalism, which has resulted in extreme intolerance and aggression toward any alternative, toward any sovereign and independent thought, and today justifies neo-Nazism, terrorism, racism and even the mass genocide of civilian populations," Putin said.Today, Putin said, "democracy is increasingly being interpreted" by some "as the power of the minority rather than the majority," contrasting "traditional democracy and people's rule with some abstract freedom, for the sake of which democratic procedures, majority opinion, freedom of speech and non-partisanship in the media can be neglected and even sacrificed.""International conflicts and clashes are fraught with mutually assured destruction. After all, weapons capable of doing so exist and are constantly being improved, acquiring new forms as technology develops. And the club of those who possess such weapons is expanding. No one can guarantee that they will not be used in the event of an avalanche-like increase in threats and the total destruction of legal and moral norms," the Russian president warned."Calls in the West to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, a country possessing the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, demonstrate the extreme recklessness of Western politicians, at least some of them. Such blind faith in their own impunity and sense of exceptionalism can turn into a global tragedy," Putin said.Formation of a New World OrderNevertheless, "a serious, irreconcilable struggle is unfolding" to form a new world order, according to the president - "irreconcilable first and foremost because this is not even a fight for power or geopolitical influence," but "a clash regarding the very principles on which relations between countries and peoples will be built in the next stage of history. Its outcome will determine whether we can build a world that will allow everyone to develop and resolve emerging contradictions on the basis of mutual respect for cultures and civilizations, without coercion and the use of force.""In a sense, a moment of truth is coming. The old world order is going away forever, one might say it is already gone," Putin said."Under threat is the monopoly of the West, arising after the collapse of the Soviet Union, acquired at the end of the 20th century. Any monopoly, as we know from history, ends sooner or later. There are no illusions here that monopolies are always a harmful thing - even for the monopolists themselves," Putin said, pointing to the "chaos and systemic crises growing in the countries trying to pursue such policies."In this vein, the Russian president said that the emerging multipolar world order must not have any "losing countries or peoples. No one should feel disadvantaged or humiliated. Only then will be able to ensure truly long-term conditions for universal fair and safe development.""There can be no talk of any hegemony in the new international environment. When this irrefutable and immutable fact is recognized, for example, in Washington and other Western capitals, the process of building a world system that meets the challenges of the future will finally enter a phase of its genuine creation. God willing, this will happen as soon as possible," Putin said."In the meantime, those interested in creating a just and lasting peace have to spend too much effort on overcoming the destructive actions our adversaries take for the sake of their monopolies. It's obvious that this is happening - everyone sees it, in the West itself, in the East, in the South, they all see it," Putin said.Russia does not see Western civilization as an enemy, does not pose the question of "us or them," nor does it seek to impose its will on anyone, Putin said."Acute, fundamental, emotionally charge conflicts do of course significantly complicate global development, but do not interrupt it. In place of chains of interaction destroyed by political decisions and even military means, others arise. Yes, much more complex, sometimes confusing, but ones which preserve economic and social ties. We have seen this in recent years," Putin said.The Valdai International Discussion Club is an organization bringing together leading foreign and Russian experts in political science, economics, history, and international relations.The club was established in September 2004 through the initiative of Russia's RIA Novosti News Agency, the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, and the journals *Russia in Global Affairs* and *Russia Profile*. The club takes its name from the location of its first conference, which was held in Veliky Novgorod near Lake Valdai.Valdai is one of the world’s premier platforms for dialogue between Russian and international intellectual and political elites.

valdai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, valdai