IAEA Vows to Continue Nuclear Safety Monitoring at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant 'As Long As Needed'
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will have its experts deployed to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine "as long as it is needed" to monitor nuclear safety and security at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.
"We will stay at these sites for as long as it is needed to help avert the threat of a nuclear accident that could have serious consequences for human health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond. As the nuclear safety and security situation remains highly challenging, our experts are continuing to play a crucial stabilizing role at all these facilities," Grossi said.
A new team of IAEA experts arrived at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
last week, as part of the UN nuclear watchdog's mandate to "help prevent a radiological accident during the military conflict." This is the 25th rotation since the IAEA first deployed experts to the plant in September 2022, with each mission spanning several weeks.
"During the past week, the team has continued to hear frequent explosions, some distance away from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the IAEA said, adding that no damage to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plantwas reported.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant went under Russian control in 2022 and has since repeatedly come under attack, raising safety concerns. Most recently, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had thwarted a Ukrainian operation, codenamed Short Circuit, to infiltrate and seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on October 11.