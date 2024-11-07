https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/kremlin-calls-wsj-reports-about-trump-teams-plan-on-ukraine-abstract-1120806942.html

Kremlin Calls WSJ Reports About Trump Team's Plan on Ukraine 'Abstract'

The Wall Street Journal's report about Donald Trump team's plan on Ukraine is impersonal and abstract, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Everything is impersonal there. This is similar to the Wall Street Journal's 'plan' for Ukraine rather. Publications are becoming more and more abstract," Peskov said.Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that the team of Trump has proposed to freeze the Ukrainian conflict and provide new arms supplies in exchange for Kiev's refusal to join NATO for at least 20 years.

