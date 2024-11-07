https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/kremlin-says-russian-representatives-held-no-contacts-with-trumps-campaign-office-1120804262.html

Kremlin Says Russian Representatives Held No Contacts With Trump's Campaign Office

Russian representatives did not have any contacts with Donald Trump's campaign office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, why should they have been in touch?" Peskov replied to the question of whether there were contacts on the part of representatives of the Russian Federation with Trump headquarters. As for the possible presence of Russian representatives at Trump's inauguration, it is still unclear who will be invited, Peskov added. Vladimir Putin may touch upon the US election during his speech at the Valdai discussion club, Kremlin spokesman said.Putin's speech at Valdai will traditionally be ideological in nature, the spokesman added.Communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump before the latter's inauguration is not excluded, Peskov said.No work is currently underway to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US president, Peskov said.Any meeting between presidents must be well-prepared, the official said, adding that behind each meeting there is a lot of work at the expert level.A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump. The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be approved by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.

