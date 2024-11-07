https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/over-100000-ukrainian-soldiers-trained-in-western-countries-since-2022---reports-1120803271.html

Over 100,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Trained in Western Countries Since 2022 - Reports

Sputnik International

Over 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained in Western countries since 2022, Ukrainian news portal New Voice reported, citing the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

About 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in partner countries this year, the report read on Wednesday. At the same time, Czech President Petr Pavel said, speaking to members of the Swiss Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, that in 2024, over 50 countries sent military assistance to Ukraine. In addition, Pavel expects that the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition from third countries will continue next year. The Czech leader added that Kiev is expected to receive 500,000 artillery shells by the end of this year.

