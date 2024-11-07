https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/over-100000-ukrainian-soldiers-trained-in-western-countries-since-2022---reports-1120803271.html
Over 100,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Trained in Western Countries Since 2022 - Reports
Over 100,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Trained in Western Countries Since 2022 - Reports
Sputnik International
Over 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained in Western countries since 2022, Ukrainian news portal New Voice reported, citing the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
2024-11-07T09:17+0000
2024-11-07T09:17+0000
2024-11-07T09:17+0000
military
ukraine
kiev
ukrainian armed forces
servicemen
training
military training
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118738497_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aab223957c263e6f5619c6e3c42577e6.jpg
About 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in partner countries this year, the report read on Wednesday. At the same time, Czech President Petr Pavel said, speaking to members of the Swiss Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, that in 2024, over 50 countries sent military assistance to Ukraine. In addition, Pavel expects that the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition from third countries will continue next year. The Czech leader added that Kiev is expected to receive 500,000 artillery shells by the end of this year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/watch-ukrainian-soldiers-forced-to-work-in-chernobyl-radioactive-zone-prisoner-reveals-1120602491.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118738497_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0047ab62857ad0dd7c0227dce6af4e7d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian soldiers, ukrainian servicemen, western countries
ukrainian soldiers, ukrainian servicemen, western countries
Over 100,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Trained in Western Countries Since 2022 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained in Western countries since 2022, Ukrainian news portal New Voice reported, citing the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
About 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers
have been trained in partner countries this year, the report read on Wednesday.
At the same time, Czech President Petr Pavel said, speaking to members of the Swiss Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, that in 2024, over 50 countries sent military assistance to Ukraine.
In addition, Pavel expects that the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition from third countries will continue next year. The Czech leader added that Kiev is expected to receive 500,000 artillery shells by the end of this year.