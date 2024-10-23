https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/injured-ukrainian-soldier-says-was-left-in-dugout-for-two-months-1120651642.html

Injured Ukrainian Soldier Says Was Left in Dugout for Two Months

Injured Ukrainian Soldier Says Was Left in Dugout for Two Months

Sputnik International

Ukrainian prisoner of war Volodymyr Grachev told Sputnik that fellow Ukrainian soldiers left him wounded in a dugout for two months, while he received first aid only from Russian military personnel.

2024-10-23T06:53+0000

2024-10-23T06:53+0000

2024-10-23T06:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

lugansk

russian armed forces

zaporozhye

pow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120523484_0:282:3074:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_2796011e58aeef100e17ea77fda235e5.jpg

The soldier has received a leg injury during clashes near Slovyansk and was told by the command to hide in a dugout. Grachev was told that he would be evacuated later as he was unable to walk. Some Russian military personnel have patched him up, and on October 15, Russian doctors carried out a surgery on Grachev in Lugansk. Grachev, born in 1982 in the Zaporozhye Region, was conscripted in late October 2023. From February to July, he had been fighting on the Belgorod Region’s border. The man suffered injury after a drone attack in late July, whereafter his subunit sheltered in a dugout and received an order to retreat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/one-person-killed-as-result-of-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-energodar---region-head-1120631070.html

ukraine

russia

lugansk

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

injured ukrainian, russian military personnel, ukrainian soldiers. wounded in a dugout