Trade between China and Russia in the first ten months of 2024 increased by 2.8% compared to the same period last year, amounting to $202.211 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China said on Thursday.
China's exports to Russia in January-October increased by 4.7% year-on-year to $94.142 billion, while Russia’s imports to China increased by 1.1%, amounting to $108.069 billion. In October, trade between the two countries reached $21.795 billion. Trade between China and Russia increased by 26.3% in 2023, reaching a record $240.11 billion.
Trade Between China, Russia in January-October Increases by 2.8% to $202Bln - Customs

04:35 GMT 07.11.2024
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between China and Russia in the first ten months of 2024 increased by 2.8% compared to the same period last year, amounting to $202.211 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China said on Thursday.
China's exports to Russia in January-October increased by 4.7% year-on-year to $94.142 billion, while Russia’s imports to China increased by 1.1%, amounting to $108.069 billion.
In October, trade between the two countries reached $21.795 billion.
Trade between China and Russia increased by 26.3% in 2023, reaching a record $240.11 billion.
