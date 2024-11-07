https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/trade-between-china-russia-in-january-october-increases-by-28-to-202bln---customs-1120800461.html

Trade Between China, Russia in January-October Increases by 2.8% to $202Bln - Customs

Trade between China and Russia in the first ten months of 2024 increased by 2.8% compared to the same period last year, amounting to $202.211 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China said on Thursday.

China's exports to Russia in January-October increased by 4.7% year-on-year to $94.142 billion, while Russia’s imports to China increased by 1.1%, amounting to $108.069 billion. In October, trade between the two countries reached $21.795 billion. Trade between China and Russia increased by 26.3% in 2023, reaching a record $240.11 billion.

