Trump May Travel to Washington, DC Next Week to Meet With Biden - Reports

US President-elect Donald Trump may visit Washington, DC as early as next week to meet with incumbent US President Joe Biden, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a source.

Trump's campaign is reportedly holding discussions about when the president-elect should go to Washington, DC. The team hopes that he will visit the White House as early as possible, with the source saying it could even be next week, the report added. Trump's campaign has previously said that they were looking forward to meeting with Biden soon and discuss the transition of power. The presidential election took place in the United States on Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris represented the Democratic Party, while Trump ran for the Republican Party. Trump is projected to win a second term as president of the United States with 295 electoral votes, versus Vice President Kamala Harris’ 226 votes. This marks a historic comeback for the Republican who lost the 2020 US presidential race to outgoing President Joe Biden.

