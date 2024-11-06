https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/top-three-reasons-why-trump-won--1120797232.html

Top Three Reasons Why Trump Won

Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the 2024 presidential race, prompting a meltdown in the Kamala Harris camp and the US corporate media – who are struggling to understand what went wrong.

Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel gives the top three reasons behind Trump's victory: Ortel drew attention to a high number of black, Latino and women's votes for Trump, even though those demographics have long been considered pro-Democratic. The analyst believes Democrats tried to rig the 2024 election "in countless ways" but the wave of support from Trump’s supporters "was too big to rig." Misconduct by Democrats can only be fully exposed after Trump gets his cabinet picks confirmed into key positions, Ortel believes.Trump's Focus Will Be on Domestic Issues, Not Overseas Wars Donald Trump’s first job when he takes office will be to clean house, Ortel believes. The analyst suggests that Robert F Kennedy Jr could be instrumental in reforming "the absurdly expensive 'healthcare' mess that actually seems to be hurting all Americans while enriching corrupt actors." The Trump administration also needs to bring down the cost of education and "strip away political indoctrination" in teaching, Ortel continues. "In addition, the Trump team can finally bring countless crooked charities to a justice that is long overdue," says the analyst, who has been investigating the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for several years.

