Top Three Reasons Why Trump Won
Top Three Reasons Why Trump Won
Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the 2024 presidential race, prompting a meltdown in the Kamala Harris camp and the US corporate media – who are struggling to understand what went wrong.
Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel gives the top three reasons behind Trump's victory: Ortel drew attention to a high number of black, Latino and women's votes for Trump, even though those demographics have long been considered pro-Democratic. The analyst believes Democrats tried to rig the 2024 election "in countless ways" but the wave of support from Trump’s supporters "was too big to rig." Misconduct by Democrats can only be fully exposed after Trump gets his cabinet picks confirmed into key positions, Ortel believes.Trump's Focus Will Be on Domestic Issues, Not Overseas Wars Donald Trump’s first job when he takes office will be to clean house, Ortel believes. The analyst suggests that Robert F Kennedy Jr could be instrumental in reforming "the absurdly expensive 'healthcare' mess that actually seems to be hurting all Americans while enriching corrupt actors." The Trump administration also needs to bring down the cost of education and "strip away political indoctrination" in teaching, Ortel continues. "In addition, the Trump team can finally bring countless crooked charities to a justice that is long overdue," says the analyst, who has been investigating the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for several years.
14:00 GMT 06.11.2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the 2024 presidential race, prompting a meltdown in the Kamala Harris camp and the US corporate media – who are struggling to understand what went wrong.
Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel gives the top three reasons behind Trump's victory:
Abject Failure of “Bidenomics” Despite Borrowing and Spending Trillions of Dollars: "Americans vote thinking first about their economic welfare and prospects," Ortel told Sputnik. "The only beneficiaries of the Biden-Harris administration were connected political donors and insiders. Wages after taxes and inflation for private sector workers – the core slice – are way down and under continuing threat."
Soaring Crime, Especially in Cities: "The Biden-Harris Open Borders approach, coupled with George Soros-funded district attorneys refusing to prosecute and the 'defund the police' movement, pushed moderates and first-time voters into the MAGA movement."
"An Arrogant Slate of Idiots on the Democrat Ticket Backed by Out-of-Touch and Classless 'Celebrities'": "The 2024 Democrat 'campaign' was even less competent than Hillary in 2016 and Joe in 2020," the Wall Street analyst points out. "This time, Harris and Walz were obviously inauthentic, incompetent and abysmal at connecting with likely voters, whereas Trump built a diverse Dream Team of authentic heroes – while Trump himself is a master leader and salesperson."
Ortel drew attention to a high number of black, Latino and women's votes for Trump, even though those demographics have long been considered pro-Democratic.
The analyst believes Democrats tried to rig the 2024 election "in countless ways" but the wave of support from Trump’s supporters "was too big to rig." Misconduct by Democrats can only be fully exposed after Trump gets his cabinet picks confirmed into key positions, Ortel believes.
Analysis
Trump’s Election Win: How Will It Change the World?
10:59 GMT

Trump's Focus Will Be on Domestic Issues, Not Overseas Wars

Donald Trump’s first job when he takes office will be to clean house, Ortel believes.

"The largest single piece of the American economy is a woefully-bloated and ineffective slew of 'government' actors that will swiftly be put on a rigorous diet," Ortel said. "Here, Elon Musk and other truly-accomplished standouts will play key roles."

The analyst suggests that Robert F Kennedy Jr could be instrumental in reforming "the absurdly expensive 'healthcare' mess that actually seems to be hurting all Americans while enriching corrupt actors."
The Trump administration also needs to bring down the cost of education and "strip away political indoctrination" in teaching, Ortel continues.
"In addition, the Trump team can finally bring countless crooked charities to a justice that is long overdue," says the analyst, who has been investigating the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for several years.
"Once Trump restores confidence in the Department of Justice, the IRS and the Judiciary branch of government, I believe trillions of dollars in investment capital will flow back inside America and many valuable private sector jobs will be created by entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and others," Ortel predicts.
