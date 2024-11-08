https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/botswanas-opposition-leader-boko-sworn-in-as-president-after-winning-election-1120821952.html
Botswana's Opposition Leader Boko Sworn In as President After Winning Election
Botswana's Opposition Leader Boko Sworn In as President After Winning Election
Sputnik International
Duma Boko, the leader of Botswana's Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition, which won a general election last week, was sworn in as president on Friday.
2024-11-08T12:57+0000
2024-11-08T12:57+0000
2024-11-08T12:57+0000
world
botswana
africa insight
mokgweetsi masisi
election
presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120822082_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1b7997da42278a48014f382a7c10d966.jpg
"I, Duma Gideon Boko, swear that I will faithfully and diligently fulfill my duty and fulfill my duties in the high office of President of the Republic of Botswana; that I will respect the Constitution of Botswana and honor the laws; that I will impartially direct my abilities to serving the people of Botswana and ensuring their well being. May God help me," Boko said in Gaborone during the inauguration ceremony, which was broadcast on national television. Last Friday, outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Botswana Democratic Party, which had been in power since the country's independence in 1996, conceded defeat in the election. Boko was declared president-elect the same day by the country's chief justice, Terrence Rannowane.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/how-africa-is-stopping-the-hegemonic-craziness-of-the-us-and-the-west-1119805904.html
botswana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120822082_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ea0d04da0849a32fbc887210568e39e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
duma boko new president of botswana, umbrella for democratic change, udc, general election in botswana, duma boko sworn in as president
duma boko new president of botswana, umbrella for democratic change, udc, general election in botswana, duma boko sworn in as president
Botswana's Opposition Leader Boko Sworn In as President After Winning Election
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Duma Boko, the leader of Botswana's Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition, which won a general election last week, was sworn in as president on Friday.
"I, Duma Gideon Boko, swear that I will faithfully and diligently fulfill my duty and fulfill my duties in the high office of President of the Republic of Botswana
; that I will respect the Constitution of Botswana and honor the laws; that I will impartially direct my abilities to serving the people of Botswana and ensuring their well being. May God help me," Boko said in Gaborone during the inauguration ceremony, which was broadcast on national television.
Last Friday, outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Botswana
Democratic Party, which had been in power since the country's independence in 1996, conceded defeat in the election. Boko was declared president-elect the same day by the country's chief justice, Terrence Rannowane.
The general election took place in Botswana on October 30. According to the country's electoral system, the first party that wins 31 out of 61 seats in parliament is declared the winner, and it must appoint its candidate as president.