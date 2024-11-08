https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/dc-court-grants-govt-request-to-pause-trump-prosecution-following-election-1120825562.html

DC Court Grants Gov’t Request to Pause Trump Prosecution Following Election

DC Court Grants Gov’t Request to Pause Trump Prosecution Following Election

Sputnik International

A federal court in the District of Columbia granted the US government’s request on Friday to pause prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump and cancel all upcoming court deadlines.

2024-11-08T18:17+0000

2024-11-08T18:17+0000

2024-11-08T18:17+0000

americas

us

donald trump

dc

district of columbia

criminal charges

charges

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118325867_0:143:3284:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_3331aab6eaaf8f5a3861f4a6f698a479.jpg

"The Government's 278 Unopposed Motion to Vacate Briefing Schedule is hereby GRANTED. All remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule are VACATED. By December 2, 2024, the Government shall file a status report indicating its proposed course for this case going forward," the ruling read. Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the court to give the government until December 2 to assess the "unprecedented circumstance" of an incoming US president being prosecuted on criminal charges to determine the appropriate course of action.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/biden-admin-weaponizes-us-judicial-system-against-trump---speaker-johnson-1118429527.html

americas

dc

district of columbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump prosecution, cases against trump, trump's criminal cases, criminal charges against trump