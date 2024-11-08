https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/dc-court-grants-govt-request-to-pause-trump-prosecution-following-election-1120825562.html
DC Court Grants Gov’t Request to Pause Trump Prosecution Following Election
DC Court Grants Gov’t Request to Pause Trump Prosecution Following Election
Sputnik International
A federal court in the District of Columbia granted the US government’s request on Friday to pause prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump and cancel all upcoming court deadlines.
"The Government's 278 Unopposed Motion to Vacate Briefing Schedule is hereby GRANTED. All remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule are VACATED. By December 2, 2024, the Government shall file a status report indicating its proposed course for this case going forward," the ruling read. Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the court to give the government until December 2 to assess the "unprecedented circumstance" of an incoming US president being prosecuted on criminal charges to determine the appropriate course of action.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A federal court in the District of Columbia granted the US government’s request on Friday to pause prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump and cancel all upcoming court deadlines.
"The Government's 278 Unopposed Motion to Vacate Briefing Schedule is hereby GRANTED. All remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule are VACATED. By December 2, 2024, the Government shall file a status report indicating its proposed course for this case going forward," the ruling read
Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the court to give the government until December 2 to assess the "unprecedented circumstance"
of an incoming US president being prosecuted
on criminal charges to determine the appropriate course of action.
Trump is accused in four criminal cases, two of which are under federal jurisdiction, which means that after taking office he will be able to pardon himself, or the proceedings will be closed by the next leadership of the Ministry of Justice.