DC Court Grants Gov't Request to Pause Trump Prosecution Following Election
A federal court in the District of Columbia granted the US government's request on Friday to pause prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump and cancel all upcoming court deadlines.
"The Government's 278 Unopposed Motion to Vacate Briefing Schedule is hereby GRANTED. All remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule are VACATED. By December 2, 2024, the Government shall file a status report indicating its proposed course for this case going forward," the ruling read. Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the court to give the government until December 2 to assess the "unprecedented circumstance" of an incoming US president being prosecuted on criminal charges to determine the appropriate course of action.
DC Court Grants Gov't Request to Pause Trump Prosecution Following Election

18:17 GMT 08.11.2024
Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York
© AP Photo / Justin Lane
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A federal court in the District of Columbia granted the US government's request on Friday to pause prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump and cancel all upcoming court deadlines.
"The Government's 278 Unopposed Motion to Vacate Briefing Schedule is hereby GRANTED. All remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule are VACATED. By December 2, 2024, the Government shall file a status report indicating its proposed course for this case going forward," the ruling read.
Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the court to give the government until December 2 to assess the "unprecedented circumstance" of an incoming US president being prosecuted on criminal charges to determine the appropriate course of action.

Trump is accused in four criminal cases, two of which are under federal jurisdiction, which means that after taking office he will be able to pardon himself, or the proceedings will be closed by the next leadership of the Ministry of Justice.

