Biden Admin. Weaponizes US Judicial System Against Trump - Speaker Johnson
Biden Admin. Weaponizes US Judicial System Against Trump - Speaker Johnson
The Biden administration has weaponized the US judicial system against former President Donald Trump to interfere with his election campaign, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.
"The judicial system in our country has been weaponized against President Trump," Johnson told reporters outside the New York court hearing the "hush money" case. "These are politically motivated trials and they are a disgrace. It is election interference." Johnson added that he is working with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee chief Jim Jordan on measures "to rein in" the abuses of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot and the classified documents case. In August 2023, Smith charged Trump with four criminal counts in the so-called election subversion case, including conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing the congressional certification of Biden's electoral victory and conspiring to do so, and conspiring against the right of Americans to vote.
Biden Admin. Weaponizes US Judicial System Against Trump - Speaker Johnson

15:39 GMT 14.05.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration has weaponized the US judicial system against former President Donald Trump to interfere with his election campaign, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.
"The judicial system in our country has been weaponized against President Trump," Johnson told reporters outside the New York court hearing the "hush money" case. "These are politically motivated trials and they are a disgrace. It is election interference."
Johnson added that he is working with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee chief Jim Jordan on measures "to rein in" the abuses of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot and the classified documents case.
Trump faces a total of 91 charges in four criminal cases in what the Republican politician calls an attempt by the Democratic establishment to prevent him from returning to the White House. The most severe counts might cost Trump 20 years in prison. If the punishment were to be determined by adding up the terms, he could be behind bars for more than 700 years.

In August 2023, Smith charged Trump with four criminal counts in the so-called election subversion case, including conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing the congressional certification of Biden's electoral victory and conspiring to do so, and conspiring against the right of Americans to vote.
