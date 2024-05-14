https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/biden-admin-weaponizes-us-judicial-system-against-trump---speaker-johnson-1118429527.html

Biden Admin. Weaponizes US Judicial System Against Trump - Speaker Johnson

Biden Admin. Weaponizes US Judicial System Against Trump - Speaker Johnson

Sputnik International

The Biden administration has weaponized the US judicial system against former President Donald Trump to interfere with his election campaign, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.

2024-05-14T15:39+0000

2024-05-14T15:39+0000

2024-05-14T15:39+0000

americas

donald trump

joe biden

mike johnson

us

new york

house oversight committee

house judiciary committee

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115533846_0:317:3070:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_b0e8d824bb813b3861ab939bf3cf4bb0.jpg

"The judicial system in our country has been weaponized against President Trump," Johnson told reporters outside the New York court hearing the "hush money" case. "These are politically motivated trials and they are a disgrace. It is election interference." Johnson added that he is working with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee chief Jim Jordan on measures "to rein in" the abuses of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot and the classified documents case. In August 2023, Smith charged Trump with four criminal counts in the so-called election subversion case, including conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing the congressional certification of Biden's electoral victory and conspiring to do so, and conspiring against the right of Americans to vote.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/us-judge-indefinitely-postpones-trumps-classified-documents-trial-date---court-document-1118326024.html

americas

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden