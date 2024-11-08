International
Five People Hospitalized, 62 Detained After Riots Following Football Match in Amsterdam
Five People Hospitalized, 62 Detained After Riots Following Football Match in Amsterdam
Five people were hospitalized and 62 people were arrested in connection with unrest following a match between local club Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amsterdam police said on Friday.
Media reported that at least 10 Israelis were injured in an attack on the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam on Thursday night. Videos posted on social media show masked people trying to break into hotels where the Israelis were staying, while violent incidents took place in several locations across the city. Earlier in the day, the police said that several hundred Israeli fans gathered at the Dam Square in Amsterdam before the football game, while the Amsterdam city authorities ordered the relocation of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that was planned to take place near the stadium. Despite the order, some demonstrators remained near the stadium, and the police attempted to disperse the protest. The pro-Palestinian crowd that started throwing fireworks at the law enforcement officers. Despite a heavy police presence, Israeli football fans faced violent attacks from pro-Palestinian protesters. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the attacks on Israeli fans, calling them unacceptable and noting their antisemitic nature. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his Dutch counterpart to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens and announced that Israel was sending planes to the Dutch capital to fly fans home.
Five People Hospitalized, 62 Detained After Riots Following Football Match in Amsterdam

10:18 GMT 08.11.2024
In this image taken from video, police stand guard forming a line near the Ajax stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five people were hospitalized and 62 people were arrested in connection with unrest following a match between local club Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amsterdam police said on Friday.
Media reported that at least 10 Israelis were injured in an attack on the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam on Thursday night. Videos posted on social media show masked people trying to break into hotels where the Israelis were staying, while violent incidents took place in several locations across the city.
"Several reports about last night’s events in Amsterdam are circulating on social media. The police have launched a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. So far, it is known that five people have been taken to the hospital and 62 individuals have been arrested. The police are aware of reports regarding a possible hostage situation and missing persons, but currently have no confirmation that this actually took place. This aspect is also under investigation," the police wrote on X.
Earlier in the day, the police said that several hundred Israeli fans gathered at the Dam Square in Amsterdam before the football game, while the Amsterdam city authorities ordered the relocation of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that was planned to take place near the stadium. Despite the order, some demonstrators remained near the stadium, and the police attempted to disperse the protest. The pro-Palestinian crowd that started throwing fireworks at the law enforcement officers. Despite a heavy police presence, Israeli football fans faced violent attacks from pro-Palestinian protesters.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the attacks on Israeli fans, calling them unacceptable and noting their antisemitic nature. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his Dutch counterpart to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens and announced that Israel was sending planes to the Dutch capital to fly fans home.
