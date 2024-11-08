https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/riots-targeting-israeli-soccer-fans-in-amsterdam-what-is-known-so-far--1120815212.html

Riots Targeting Israeli Soccer Fans in Amsterdam: What is Known So Far?

Riots Targeting Israeli Soccer Fans in Amsterdam: What is Known So Far?

Israeli fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were reportedly attacked in Amsterdam in hours-long riots.

Hundreds of fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv “were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam” on Thursday night while leaving the stadium following a Europa League game against Dutch side Ajax, the Israeli Embassy in the United States said on the X social media platform. Ten citizens were injured and two people were missing, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said. He advised citizens to remain in their hotels. Ahead of the match, Spain’s AS newspaper reported that a pro-Palestinian group was planning to protest outside the stadium. It was reported that in addition to Maccabi’s regular security, Mossad agents would join the team to provide additional protection. In videos posted on social media, Israeli Maccabi fans are seen being attacked in several locations in the city after attending the match. Footage shows fans being beaten and chased, with some barricading themselves in stores and buildings. Other videos show Israelis jumping into canals to avoid the rioters. According to local authorities, the situation has calmed down in the last hour, with Israelis instructed to shelter in place. What Do Officials Say? Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered two emergency flights to be sent to evacuate Israelis from the Netherlands.Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that he was in constant contact with the Israel police, who have been coordinating with Dutch law enforcement to “rescue the Israeli citizens, and to investigate the serious lynching incidents in the Netherlands.” Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted on X to say Israeli tourists were being attacked “in a way that seems life-threatening.” Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called for the UN to condemn the pogrom, writing: "These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now!! This is the time when the UN should immediately and clearly condemn the violence of the Palestinians and their supporters. The Dutch authorities must take decisive action against terrorism now." Israel’s National Security Council has issued a new warning to Israelis and Jews in the Netherlands, stating: “Avoid movements in the street and lock yourself in hotel rooms. The externalization of Israeli and Jewish symbols must be avoided.”

