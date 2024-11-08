https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/iran-showed-israel-only-small-part-of-its-retaliatory-capabilities-in-october-strike-irgc-chief-1120825844.html

Iran Showed Israel Only ‘Small Part’ of Its Retaliatory Capabilities in October Strike: IRGC Chief

Iran fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles into Israel on October 1, targeting military facilities, air bases and the Mossad headquarters. The attack reportedly caught Israel’s air and missile defenses and Tel Aviv’s allies off-guard, with dozens of missiles seen hitting their targets in footage posted to social media.

Operation True Promise II showcased just a “small part” of Iran’s military capabilities, Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – the force which executed Iran’s October 1 strikes on Israel, has said.“In the course of Operation True Promise II, we even attacked the Zionists’ base at Netzarim in the heart of Gaza, so the choice of the regime's officials is between bad and worse," Salami added.“Our war today is a detailed exhibition of the ability of the Resistance Front to confront the global enemy. If you want to see the victory of faith over weapons, you should refer to this front. While there is a disparity in weapons, the gains are in favor of the Axis of Resistance. Since Al-Aqsa Storm, there have been no significant achievements for the Zionist regime,” the IRGC commander suggested, referencing to the October 7, 2023 Hamas surprise incursion into southern Israel, which triggered the present conflict.Characterizing the Israeli military as a “drained force,” its officials as “depressed” and its economy as “in tatters,” Salami suggested that “the US is managing everything” for its client state, and, citing the results of the US presidential election, said that the vote showed that the resistance in Gaza proved capable of ejecting "a warmongering American government” from power, with the American people deciding not to vote for those arming “Israel’s killing machine.”Salami urged the incoming Trump administration to reduce support for Israel, warning that Washington is aware that expanding the conflict will only harm America’s interests, prestige and credibility.Iran launched its first-ever direct missile attack on Israel in mid-April, in retaliation to the April 1 Israeli airstrike on the Islamic Republic’s Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria. The Iranian attack was codenamed Operation True Promise, and prompted Israel and allies including the United States, Britain, France and Jordan to commit significant military units to thwart the attack, with multiple missiles nevertheless reportedly getting through.On October 1, Iran launched its second direct strike on Israel, dubbed Operation True Promise II, in retaliation to a string of Israeli assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and an IRGC general. That attack led Israel to respond with a wave of airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites on October 26. Iran reported five casualties and “minor’ damage, and vowed to retaliate.

