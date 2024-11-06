https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/what-does-trumps-win-mean-for-the-middle-east-1120798774.html
What Does Trump's Win Mean For the Middle East?
Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election, but what impact will that have on Middle Eastern nations?
"Donald Trump, of course, makes his own policies, but it is also important to see who he surrounds himself with," Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, told Sputnik. Kamrava defines Trump as "transactional" in contrast to Joe Biden, who is "ideological" and believes in a "particular world order". By "transactional", Kamrava means Trump is first and foremost a pragmatic deal-maker. Kamrava said Trump had two solutions to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. He could either give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu full support, or call upon Tel Aviv to wind down the conflict in Gaza and in Lebanon "because it's not good for business." He believes the newly-elected president will pick the second option. The professor also expects Trump to take a more cautious approach to Iran compared to his predecessor. During his first term Trump showed "an aversion to war" in the Middle East, he stressed.
"Donald Trump, of course, makes his own policies, but it is also important to see who he surrounds himself with," Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, told Sputnik.
Kamrava defines Trump as "transactional" in contrast to Joe Biden, who is "ideological" and believes in a "particular world order".
By "transactional", Kamrava means Trump is first and foremost a pragmatic deal-maker
.
"During Donald Trump's first term, we saw extremely close relations with Saudi Arabia and Israel," the pundit noted. "Those were the two pillars of America's policy in the region, and I think we will continue to see that."
"I think we're going to see deeper transactional relationships between the Middle East and the United States, deeper economic relationships, particularly in the Persian Gulf," he added.
Kamrava said Trump had two solutions to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. He could either give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
full support, or call upon Tel Aviv to wind down the conflict in Gaza and in Lebanon "because it's not good for business." He believes the newly-elected president will pick the second option.
The professor also expects Trump to take a more cautious approach to Iran compared to his predecessor. During his first term Trump showed "an aversion to war" in the Middle East, he stressed.
"The Biden administration, in fact, did sleepwalk into a war, into escalatory conflict not just in Gaza and a genocide in Gaza, but then in the West Bank, in Lebanon, and of course, in relation to Iran," Kamrava said.