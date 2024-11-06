https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/what-does-trumps-win-mean-for-the-middle-east-1120798774.html

What Does Trump's Win Mean For the Middle East?

Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election, but what impact will that have on Middle Eastern nations?

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841740_0:0:2921:1643_1920x0_80_0_0_4a5bd7c393faf856d41116740b1584a3.jpg

"Donald Trump, of course, makes his own policies, but it is also important to see who he surrounds himself with," Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, told Sputnik. Kamrava defines Trump as "transactional" in contrast to Joe Biden, who is "ideological" and believes in a "particular world order". By "transactional", Kamrava means Trump is first and foremost a pragmatic deal-maker. Kamrava said Trump had two solutions to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. He could either give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu full support, or call upon Tel Aviv to wind down the conflict in Gaza and in Lebanon "because it's not good for business." He believes the newly-elected president will pick the second option. The professor also expects Trump to take a more cautious approach to Iran compared to his predecessor. During his first term Trump showed "an aversion to war" in the Middle East, he stressed.

