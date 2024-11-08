International
Israel to Open New Crossing on Border With Gaza or Humanitarian Supplies - IDF
Israel to Open New Crossing on Border With Gaza or Humanitarian Supplies - IDF
Israel is set out to open a new crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.
"In accordance with directive from the political echelon and as part of the effort to increase the volume and routes of aid to the Gaza Strip, the IDF via COGAT [Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories] and the Southern Command, is preparing to open the Kissufim crossing," the IDF said on Telegram. Opening the new crossing was made possible thanks to several weeks of engineering works involving the construction of inspection facilities and roads, the IDF added.
Israel to Open New Crossing on Border With Gaza or Humanitarian Supplies - IDF

18:03 GMT 08.11.2024
Holding Israeli flags people stand in front of trucks carrying humanitarian aid as they try to stop them from entering the Gaza Strip in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing in southern Israel, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Holding Israeli flags people stand in front of trucks carrying humanitarian aid as they try to stop them from entering the Gaza Strip in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing in southern Israel, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is set out to open a new crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.
"In accordance with directive from the political echelon and as part of the effort to increase the volume and routes of aid to the Gaza Strip, the IDF via COGAT [Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories] and the Southern Command, is preparing to open the Kissufim crossing," the IDF said on Telegram.
Opening the new crossing was made possible thanks to several weeks of engineering works involving the construction of inspection facilities and roads, the IDF added.

Israel has been repeatedly accused of blocking the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The Jewish state, however, denies these accusations, publishing reports that more than 900,000 tons of humanitarian assistance have been imported into the enclave in less than a year.

