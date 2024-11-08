https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/israel-to-open-new-crossing-on-border-with-gaza-or-humanitarian-supplies---idf-1120825384.html

Israel to Open New Crossing on Border With Gaza or Humanitarian Supplies - IDF

Sputnik International

Israel is set out to open a new crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

"In accordance with directive from the political echelon and as part of the effort to increase the volume and routes of aid to the Gaza Strip, the IDF via COGAT [Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories] and the Southern Command, is preparing to open the Kissufim crossing," the IDF said on Telegram. Opening the new crossing was made possible thanks to several weeks of engineering works involving the construction of inspection facilities and roads, the IDF added.

