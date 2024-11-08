https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/japan-must-change-approach-to-relations-with-russia-after-trumps-victory---lawmaker-1120814848.html

Japan Must Change Approach to Relations With Russia After Trump's Victory - Lawmaker

Tokyo must change its course in relations with Russia after US President-elect Donald Trump's election victory, as it "would not survive "otherwise, a member of Japan's upper house, Muneo Suzuki, told Sputnik on Friday.

"I think the issue is not in whether [the course] would change or not, but that it has to be changes. If it is not changed, Japan would not survive. The course of former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in doing everything in relations with Russia as the US says was a mistake," Suzuki said. When asked about whether Trump's election will affect Moscow-Tokyo cooperation, the lawmaker said that while Kishida followed the instructions of incumbent US President Joe Biden, the new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, will formulate Japan's new positions based on the global landscape. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

