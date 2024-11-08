https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/japan-must-change-approach-to-relations-with-russia-after-trumps-victory---lawmaker-1120814848.html
Japan Must Change Approach to Relations With Russia After Trump's Victory - Lawmaker
Tokyo must change its course in relations with Russia after US President-elect Donald Trump's election victory, as it "would not survive "otherwise, a member of Japan's upper house, Muneo Suzuki, told Sputnik on Friday.
"Japan has to change its policy towards its neighbors, such as Russia, China, South Korea, and North Korea, especially because Trump will become president. The relations with South Korea are currently good, but with Russia, China, and North Korea, they are not friendly. It is necessary to think about trust and friendship with these states. In that sense, Trump's arrival is a good chance for Japan. For the same reasons, I believe that Japan has to alter its approach to Russian-Japanese relations," Suzuki added.
"I think the issue is not in whether [the course] would change or not, but that it has to be changes. If it is not changed, Japan would not survive. The course of former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in doing everything in relations with Russia as the US says was a mistake," Suzuki said.
When asked about whether Trump's election will affect Moscow-Tokyo cooperation, the lawmaker said that while Kishida followed the instructions of incumbent US President Joe Biden, the new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, will formulate Japan's new positions based on the global landscape.
"Japan has to change its policy towards its neighbors, such as Russia, China, South Korea, and North Korea, especially because Trump will become president. The relations with South Korea are currently good, but with Russia, China, and North Korea, they are not friendly. It is necessary to think about trust and friendship with these states. In that sense, Trump's arrival is a good chance for Japan. For the same reasons, I believe that Japan has to alter its approach to Russian-Japanese relations," Suzuki added.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.