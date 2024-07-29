https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/russian-military-to-analyze-creation-of-new-us-military-command-in-japan-1119554860.html

Russian Military to Analyze Creation of New US Military Command in Japan

The Russian military will conduct the necessary analysis of the decision of Washington and Tokyo to create a new structure of the joint military command of the US and Japan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

According to a joint statement of Washington-Tokyo Security Consultative Committee released by the US Department of Defense on Sunday, the US and Japan will establish a Joint Operations Command (JJOC) to enhance military cooperation. This initiative was agreed upon by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.No Meeting PlannedMoscow is not planning to hold a meeting with Japanese upper house member Muneo Suzuki, who is visiting Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Earlier in the day, the Hokkaido newspaper reported Suzuki arrived in Moscow on Saturday and will stay in Russia until July 31. According to the newspaper, the lawmaker is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Federal Agency for Fishery during the visit.Japan's leadership is in solidarity with West's unfriendly actions towards Russia, the spokesman said.On Russia’s – Belarus Partnership Russia and Belarus have multidisciplinary relations, therefore various work moments are inevitable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to settle all outstanding issues by the autumn, including on the security and government agenda.During talks, the presidents have discussed the entire spectrum of cooperation, including security issues, trade and economic cooperation, the official added.On Russia-Venezuela PartnershipRussia intends to comprehensively develop relations with Venezuela, including in sensitive areas, this is in the interests of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

