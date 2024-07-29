Russian Military to Analyze Creation of New US Military Command in Japan
© US Marine Corps/Cpl. Drew TechJapan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroji Yamashita, left, and U.S. Marine Maj. Roy M. Draa salute their troops
The Russian military will conduct the necessary analysis of the decision of Washington and Tokyo to create a new structure of the joint military command of the US and Japan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday
According to a joint statement of Washington-Tokyo Security Consultative Committee released by the US Department of Defense on Sunday, the US and Japan will establish a Joint Operations Command (JJOC) to enhance military cooperation. This initiative was agreed upon by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.
"This is not exactly a Kremlin topic, it is more a topic for analysis by our military. I have no doubt that the necessary analysis will be carried out," Peskov told reporters.
No Meeting Planned
Moscow is not planning to hold a meeting with Japanese upper house member Muneo Suzuki, who is visiting Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Hokkaido newspaper reported Suzuki arrived in Moscow on Saturday and will stay in Russia until July 31. According to the newspaper, the lawmaker is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Federal Agency for Fishery during the visit.
"No, the Kremlin has no contacts planned," Peskov said in response to a question from journalists.
Japan's leadership is in solidarity with West's unfriendly actions towards Russia, the spokesman said.
"Unfortunately, the country's leadership is not limited to this by its attitude towards our country, but is also trying to put pressure on those who share a different point of view and are inclined to find ways to establish contacts," Peskov said.
On Russia’s – Belarus Partnership
Russia and Belarus have multidisciplinary relations, therefore various work moments are inevitable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to settle all outstanding issues by the autumn, including on the security and government agenda.
"We have such multifaceted bilateral relations. After all, we are in a union state, and we really have very multidisciplinary relations, and they are very intensive, broad in scope, in terms of the range of topics. Therefore, of course, some working moments are inevitable, which are constantly being resolved by our governments," Peskov told reporters.
During talks, the presidents have discussed the entire spectrum of cooperation, including security issues, trade and economic cooperation, the official added.
On Russia-Venezuela Partnership
Russia intends to comprehensively develop relations with Venezuela, including in sensitive areas, this is in the interests of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We are developing our relations with Venezuela in all areas, including sensitive ones. And, of course, we pay great attention ... we know about mutual plans from the Venezuelan leadership. Such cooperation is in the interests of both the Venezuelan people and the Russians. Therefore, we will comprehensively develop our relations with Venezuela," Peskov told reporters.