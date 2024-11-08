https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/most-south-koreans-oppose-sending-military-mission-to-ukraine---poll-1120815994.html

Most South Koreans Oppose Sending Military Mission to Ukraine - Poll

Most South Koreans oppose Seoul sending a military mission to Ukraine to monitor the North Korean military there, a regular NBS public opinion poll conducted by four leading sociological services in South Korea showed.

Only 33% of respondents support the idea of ​​sending a group of military observers to Ukraine, while 61% of respondents oppose it, the report said on Thursday. At the same time, the poll showed that in the first week of November, the approval rating of the country's President Yoon Suk Yeol reached its lowest level since he took office in 2022. Only 19% of respondents said the president is doing his job well. Earlier this week, a senior representative of the South Korean presidential office told reporters that he does not rule out sending a monitoring mission to Ukraine if "full-scale fighting with the joint participation of the armed forces of North Korea and Russia" begins there. In October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun claimed that North Korea had allegedly already sent its soldiers to assist Russia in the special military operation in Ukraine. The White House and NATO said in separate statements that they could not confirm this. North Korea's envoy to the United Nations dismissed the accusations. In June, Russia and North Korea signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to Article 4 of the agreement, should one of the parties be subjected to an armed aggression by any state or a group of states and find itself in a state of conflict, the other party shall immediately provide military and other forms of assistance with all available means in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with Russian and North Korean laws.

