South Korea Conducts Ballistic Exercise in Response to North Korea's Missile Tests - JCS

South Korea has conducted live-fire ballistic missile exercises in response to Pyongyang's missile tests, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Friday.

"Through this live-fire exercise, our military demonstrated its strong resolve to respond to any North Korean provocation as well as the capabilities and posture for precision strikes against the enemy's origin of provocation," the Yonhap news agency quoted the JCS as saying. A Hyunmoo-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile was launched into the Yellow Sea from the western coastal county of Taean, targeting a supposed maritime target, the military said, adding that it maintains readiness to "overwhelmingly" respond to any North Korean provocation. On Tuesday, Pyongyang fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles, allegedly from 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers, into the East China Sea. Before that, on November 1, North Korea said it had test-fired a new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the day before. According to the Japanese government, the missile's range was 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), its altitude was 7,000 kilometers, and its altitude and flight duration of 86 minutes were the highest of any launch. According to North Korea, the missile reached a maximum altitude of 7,687.5 kilometers. The launch drew negative reactions from Western nations and South Korea.

