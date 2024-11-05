https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/north-korea-launches-at-least-7-ballistic-missiles---japanese-defense-ministry-1120773438.html
North Korea Launches at Least 7 Ballistic Missiles - Japanese Defense Ministry
North Korea launched at least seven ballistic missiles, the flight altitude of which was about 100 kilometers, and the range about 400 kilometers, all of them fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters.
"Today, the DPRK launched short-range ballistic missiles in the northeast direction. They all fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. At least seven missiles were fired. Their flight altitude reached about 100 kilometers, and the flight range was up to 400 kilometers," the minister said. According to Nakatani, in connection with the missile launches, the Japanese government sent a strong protest to North Korea. At around 7:30 a.m. Japan time (22:30 GMT Monday), the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning of a possible missile launch by North Korea. Vessels at sea were urged to monitor further information and, if debris is found, not to approach it and to report the relevant information to the Coast Guard. Last week, North Korea launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea launched at least seven ballistic missiles, the flight altitude of which was about 100 kilometers, and the range about 400 kilometers, all of them fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters.
"Today, the DPRK launched short-range ballistic missiles in the northeast direction. They all fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. At least seven missiles were fired. Their flight altitude reached about 100 kilometers, and the flight range was up to 400 kilometers," the minister said.
According to Nakatani, in connection with the missile launches, the Japanese government sent a strong protest to North Korea.
At around 7:30 a.m. Japan time (22:30 GMT Monday), the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning of a possible missile launch by North Korea
. Vessels at sea were urged to monitor further information and, if debris is found, not to approach it and to report the relevant information to the Coast Guard.
Last week, North Korea launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19.