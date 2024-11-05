International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/north-korea-launches-at-least-7-ballistic-missiles---japanese-defense-ministry-1120773438.html
North Korea Launches at Least 7 Ballistic Missiles - Japanese Defense Ministry
North Korea Launches at Least 7 Ballistic Missiles - Japanese Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
North Korea launched at least seven ballistic missiles, the flight altitude of which was about 100 kilometers, and the range about 400 kilometers, all of them fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters.
2024-11-05T04:03+0000
2024-11-05T04:03+0000
asia
gen nakatani
north korea
japan coast guard
japan
ballistic missiles
koreas
missile launch
north korea missile launch
korean peninsula
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108269656_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_ac9ff2c976547dbf527df5cc63f27bb1.jpg
"Today, the DPRK launched short-range ballistic missiles in the northeast direction. They all fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. At least seven missiles were fired. Their flight altitude reached about 100 kilometers, and the flight range was up to 400 kilometers," the minister said. According to Nakatani, in connection with the missile launches, the Japanese government sent a strong protest to North Korea. At around 7:30 a.m. Japan time (22:30 GMT Monday), the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning of a possible missile launch by North Korea. Vessels at sea were urged to monitor further information and, if debris is found, not to approach it and to report the relevant information to the Coast Guard. Last week, North Korea launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19.
north korea
japan
koreas
korean peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108269656_43:0:840:598_1920x0_80_0_0_2e9ce66f9ba4022c9cdcf88c0dbc7c30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk aggression, dprk threat, north korean missiles, dprk missiles, dprk missile launch, ballistic missile
dprk aggression, dprk threat, north korean missiles, dprk missiles, dprk missile launch, ballistic missile

North Korea Launches at Least 7 Ballistic Missiles - Japanese Defense Ministry

04:03 GMT 05.11.2024
© KCNANorth Korean rocket artillery fire a volley of short-range ballistic missiles in a drill
North Korean rocket artillery fire a volley of short-range ballistic missiles in a drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2024
© KCNA
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea launched at least seven ballistic missiles, the flight altitude of which was about 100 kilometers, and the range about 400 kilometers, all of them fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters.
"Today, the DPRK launched short-range ballistic missiles in the northeast direction. They all fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. At least seven missiles were fired. Their flight altitude reached about 100 kilometers, and the flight range was up to 400 kilometers," the minister said.
According to Nakatani, in connection with the missile launches, the Japanese government sent a strong protest to North Korea.
At around 7:30 a.m. Japan time (22:30 GMT Monday), the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning of a possible missile launch by North Korea. Vessels at sea were urged to monitor further information and, if debris is found, not to approach it and to report the relevant information to the Coast Guard.
Last week, North Korea launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала