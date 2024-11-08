https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/ukraine-loses-over-4420-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-southern-forces---mod-1120818235.html

Ukraine Loses Over 4,420 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated more than 4,420 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 4,420 servicepeople, four combat armored vehicles, 38 cars, and 21 field artillery pieces, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled 11 counterattacks. Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has repelled 32 counterattacks and eliminated more than 3,160 Ukrainian soldiers. Battlegroup Zapad liberated the village of Pershotravnevoye in Kharkov region.Battlegroup Tsentr has repulsed 61 counterattacks, eliminating more than 3,440 Ukrainian troops. In fighting with Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost more than 2,020 soldiers, nine tanks, 20 infantry fighting vehicles, including six US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 34 other armored fighting vehicles, 66 vehicles and 21 field artillery guns in the past week.From November 2 to 8, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 38 group strikes with precision-guided weapons and attack drones, hitting enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, energy facilities for supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces, infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops and storage facilities for unmanned boats and attack drones, arsenals, ammunition and fuel depots, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

