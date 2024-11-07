https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-airfield-infrastructure-1120804542.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Airfield Infrastructure

Russian aviation and artillery forces have targeted the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield, drone storage and launch preparation sites, as well as missile and artillery weapons, ammunition and fuel depots. 55 drones were also shot down by air defenses, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on Thursday.

“Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, storage and launch preparation sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as Ukrainian missile and artillery weapon, ammunition, and fuel depots,” the MoD stated.Air defense systems shot down 55 fixed-wing drones.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian forces have destroyed 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,353 drones, 585 surface-to-air missile systems, 19,071 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,484 multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicles, 17,418 field artillery and mortar units and 28,032 special military vehicles.Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupYug BattlegroupSever BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

