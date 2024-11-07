Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Airfield Infrastructure
Russian aviation and artillery forces have targeted the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield, drone storage and launch preparation sites, as well as missile and artillery weapons, ammunition and fuel depots. 55 drones were also shot down by air defenses, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on Thursday.
“Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, storage and launch preparation sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as Ukrainian missile and artillery weapon, ammunition, and fuel depots,” the MoD stated.
“Concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment were also targeted in 119 areas,” it added.
Air defense systems shot down 55 fixed-wing drones.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian forces have destroyed 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,353 drones, 585 surface-to-air missile systems, 19,071 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,484 multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicles, 17,418 field artillery and mortar units and 28,032 special military vehicles.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup
repelled 11 attacks, resulting in Ukrainian losses of up to 455 soldiers, a Swedish Viking armored personnel carrier, one HMMWV and three Kozak armored cars and
struck formations of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, 110th, 119th, 123rd Territorial Defense Brigades and the 12th National Guard Brigade in areas including Dzerzhinsk, Dyleyevka, Petrovka, Starye Terny, Ostrovskoye and Shcherbinovka in the DPR
repelled 11 counterattacks by the 23rd, 100th and 154th Mechanized Brigades, 152nd Jaeger Brigade, 49th Assault Battalion, 35th and 38th Marine Brigades and the ‘Lyut’ assault brigade of the Ukrainian National Police
destroyed three motor vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and a Rapira anti-tank gun
Yug Battlegroup
secured more advantageous positions, defeating six Ukrainian brigades
targeted personnel and equipment of the 23rd, 28th, 30th and 116th Mechanized Brigades, 57th Motorized Infantry and 79th Air Assault brigades in areas including Nikolayevka, Minkovka, Privolye, Dachnoye, Krasnoarmesk, Seversk and Kurakhovo in the DPR
repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 46th Airmobile Brigade
Ukrainian losses totaled around 665 soldiers killed or wounded, three vehicles and three US M119 guns
struck Ukrainian positions in 119 areas, targeting military airfield infrastructure, drone storage and launch sites, missile and artillery weapon depots, ammunition and fuel
shot down 55 Ukrainian drones
Sever Battlegroup
inflicted losses of up to 55 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkov region
targeted formations of the 113th and 127th Territorial Defense Brigades, the 4th and 5th Border Guard units in areas including Kazachya Lopan, Dmitrovka and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov region and Velikaya Pisarevka in the Sumy region
additional Ukrainian losses included an armored fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers
Vostok Battlegroup
Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 120 soldiers and an armored fighting vehicle
the group improved its tactical positions and struck formations of the 33rd mechanized brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 113th Territorial Defense Brigade in areas including Novy Komar, Razdolnoye and Velikaya Novoselka in the DPR
repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 37th marine brigade
destroyed six Ukrainian vehicles
Zapad Battlegroup
struck personnel and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades in areas of the Kharkiv region and the DPR while repelling eight counterattacks
Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 430 soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle, six vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and two ammunition depots
targeted the 17th Tank Brigade, 60th Mechanized Brigade and 109th and 115th Territorial Defense Brigades in areas including Novoplatonovka and Senkovo in Kharkov Region, Yampolovka and Terny in the DPR
repelled counterattacks by the 14th, 28th and 63rd Mechanized Brigades and the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade
Dnepr Battlegroup
targeted personnel and equipment of the 117th Mechanized, 141st Infantry and 124th Territorial Defense Brigades in areas including Novodanilovka and Stepnoye in the Zaporozhye region and Kamyshany in the Kherson region
Ukrainian losses included up to 65 soldiers, two vehicles, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot.