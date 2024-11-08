https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/us-strategic-bombers-arrive-in-uk-as-part-of-european-deployment---reports-1120819867.html
US Strategic Bombers Arrive in UK as Part of European Deployment - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three B-52 strategic bombers of the US air force have arrived at Fairford air base in the southern UK county of Gloucestershire earlier this week, and a fourth is expected to arrive soon, local newspaper Gloucestershire Live reported on Friday.
The first two bombers landed on UK soil on Tuesday and the third one on Thursday, as part of Bomber Task Force-Europe mission, the newspaper wrote. One had to land to refuel and another experienced a technical issue, reportedly due to overcast weather. The fourth is expected to arrive in the coming days, the report read.
In early November, the European command of the US Air Force announced that in the coming days it would transfer strategic bombers
to Europe to conduct joint operations with NATO partners. On November 5, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said that the US strategic bombers were participating in flights in Finland for the second time.