International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/us-strategic-bombers-arrive-in-uk-as-part-of-european-deployment---reports-1120819867.html
US Strategic Bombers Arrive in UK as Part of European Deployment - Reports
US Strategic Bombers Arrive in UK as Part of European Deployment - Reports
Sputnik International
Three B-52 strategic bombers of the US air force have arrived at Fairford air base in the southern UK county of Gloucestershire earlier this week, and a fourth is expected to arrive soon, local newspaper Gloucestershire Live reported on Friday.
2024-11-08T11:51+0000
2024-11-08T11:51+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
us air force
b-52
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/14/1118024472_0:116:3232:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_257fe8fc88560eb50d5c480c70cd6fc9.jpg
The first two bombers landed on UK soil on Tuesday and the third one on Thursday, as part of Bomber Task Force-Europe mission, the newspaper wrote. One had to land to refuel and another experienced a technical issue, reportedly due to overcast weather. The fourth is expected to arrive in the coming days, the report read. In early November, the European command of the US Air Force announced that in the coming days it would transfer strategic bombers to Europe to conduct joint operations with NATO partners. On November 5, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said that the US strategic bombers were participating in flights in Finland for the second time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/us-unable-to-operate-modified-b-52s-before-2033-1120679318.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/14/1118024472_251:0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e87b3492093dc0d8e6498209af79013f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us strategic bombers, european deployment, us air force
us strategic bombers, european deployment, us air force

US Strategic Bombers Arrive in UK as Part of European Deployment - Reports

11:51 GMT 08.11.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisA U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber.
A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three B-52 strategic bombers of the US air force have arrived at Fairford air base in the southern UK county of Gloucestershire earlier this week, and a fourth is expected to arrive soon, local newspaper Gloucestershire Live reported on Friday.
The first two bombers landed on UK soil on Tuesday and the third one on Thursday, as part of Bomber Task Force-Europe mission, the newspaper wrote. One had to land to refuel and another experienced a technical issue, reportedly due to overcast weather. The fourth is expected to arrive in the coming days, the report read.
A U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bomber flies over East Hagatna in Guam on Monday afternoon, March 10, 2003. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2024
Military
US Unable to Operate Modified B-52s Before 2033
25 October, 15:05 GMT
In early November, the European command of the US Air Force announced that in the coming days it would transfer strategic bombers to Europe to conduct joint operations with NATO partners. On November 5, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said that the US strategic bombers were participating in flights in Finland for the second time.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала