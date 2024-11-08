https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/xi-to-travel-to-peru-brazil-for-apec-g20-summits-1120814974.html

Xi to Travel to Peru, Brazil for APEC, G20 Summits

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Peru and Brazil from November 12 to 21 to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and G20 summits, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"At the invitation of President of the Republic of Peru Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, President Xi Jinping will travel to Lima from November 13 to 17 to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a state visit to Peru," she said in a statement. The week-long economic ministerial forum of the APEC will be held in Lima starting November 11. The leaders' summit is scheduled to take place from November 15 to 16. The G20 leaders' summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 18 to 19.

