Xi Jinping Declares Readiness to Expand Pragmatic Cooperation Between Russia, China
Xi Jinping Declares Readiness to Expand Pragmatic Cooperation Between Russia, China
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he is ready to expand comprehensive pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia.
Xi Jinping added that the Russian-Chinese partnership implies a joint promotion of “the high-quality development and modernization of the two countries.”Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the next day after its proclamation.
russia-china partnership, russia-china cooperation, russian-chinese friendship, brics, global south, russia global south, multipolar world
05:23 GMT 02.10.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he is ready to expand comprehensive pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia.
Xi Jinping added that the Russian-Chinese partnership implies a joint promotion of “the high-quality development and modernization of the two countries.”

"I attach great importance to the development of Chinese-Russian relations and am ready to work with President Putin to use the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to firmly guarantee the direction of bilateral relations, continuously expand comprehensive pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia, jointly promote the high-quality development and modernization of the two countries, make new contributions to maintaining peace and stability throughout the world," Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin, quoted by China Central Television.

The 14th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2024
World
Pepe Escobar: Will a BRICS Bretton Woods Take Place in Kazan?
23 September, 14:00 GMT
Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the next day after its proclamation.
