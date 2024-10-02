https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/xi-jinping-declares-readiness-to-expand-pragmatic-cooperation-between-russia-china-1120380385.html
Xi Jinping Declares Readiness to Expand Pragmatic Cooperation Between Russia, China
Sputnik International
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he is ready to expand comprehensive pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia.
Xi Jinping added that the Russian-Chinese partnership implies a joint promotion of “the high-quality development and modernization of the two countries.”Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the next day after its proclamation.
Xi Jinping added that the Russian-Chinese partnership implies a joint promotion of “the high-quality development and modernization of the two countries.”
"I attach great importance to the development of Chinese-Russian relations and am ready to work with President Putin to use the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to firmly guarantee the direction of bilateral relations, continuously expand comprehensive pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia, jointly promote the high-quality development and modernization of the two countries, make new contributions to maintaining peace and stability throughout the world," Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin, quoted by China Central Television.
Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the next day after its proclamation.