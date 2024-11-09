International
Death Toll From Israel's Operation in Gaza Since October 2023 Tops 43,500 - Health Ministry
Death Toll From Israel's Operation in Gaza Since October 2023 Tops 43,500 - Health Ministry
The death toll from Israel's military operation among the population of Palestine's Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has exceeded 43,500 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
"As a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the number of people killed has reached 43,508 and 102,684 were wounded," the ministry said. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
Death Toll From Israel's Operation in Gaza Since October 2023 Tops 43,500 - Health Ministry

DOHA (Sputnik) - The death toll from Israel's military operation among the population of Palestine's Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has exceeded 43,500 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
"As a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the number of people killed has reached 43,508 and 102,684 were wounded," the ministry said.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
