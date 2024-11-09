https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/hamas-political-office-in-qatar-denies-receiving-orders-to-leave-country-1120833226.html

Hamas Political Office in Qatar Denies Receiving Orders to Leave Country

Palestinian movement Hamas' political office headquartered in Qatar has not received any orders from Qatari authorities to leave the country, a Hamas source told Sputnik.

"We do not have any information regarding Qatari authorities allegedly demanding that the Hamas leadership leave the country. No such demands have been made by the Qatari government to Hamas leaders," the source said. On Saturday, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources, that Qatar had abandoned its role as a key mediator in the ceasefire negotiations and warned Hamas that its political office in Doha "no longer serves its purpose" after the parties to the conflict at the recent Doha talks failed to reach an agreement on a temporary truce in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.

