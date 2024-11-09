https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/palestinian-leader-tells-trump-he-is-ready-for-joint-work-to-achieve-peace-1120826610.html

Palestinian Leader Tells Trump He is Ready for Joint Work to Achieve Peace

Palestinian Leader Tells Trump He is Ready for Joint Work to Achieve Peace

Sputnik International

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election and expressed readiness to work jointly to achieve a just peace in the Middle East, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the report, Trump in turn reaffirmed that he will act to stop the conflict in the Middle East and is ready to work together with Abbas and all parties involved in the region and on the international stage to achieve regional peace. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump. The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be approved by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to nonconsecutive terms.

