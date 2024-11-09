https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/russia-africa-forum-shatters-hopes-of-russian-isolation---moscow-1120832109.html
Russia-Africa Forum Shatters Hopes of Russian Isolation - Moscow
The holding of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum showed the importance of multipolarity and shattered the 'dirty hopes' of Russia's isolation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"Without exaggeration, there are dozens of bilateral meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, [and our] African colleagues are meeting each other [too]. All this is taking place on the sidelines of the event... And these talks are full of current and practical agenda," she said.Zakharova pointed out that by holding the event, "someone's dirty hopes of isolating our country have been dashed." "The economy will be discussed, business contacts will be discussed, humanitarian exchanges will be discussed, that is, culture, education, science, and promising projects in all areas. In other words, this is an event that not only demonstrates multipolarity itself, but also has a practical impact, it is filled with concrete substance," Zakharova concluded.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Central African Republic (CAR) counterpart, Sylvie Baipo-Temon, signed an agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa ministerial conference, Zakharova said.
"Without exaggeration, there are dozens of bilateral meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, [and our] African colleagues are meeting each other [too]. All this is taking place on the sidelines of the event... And these talks are full of current and practical agenda," she said.
Zakharova pointed out that by holding the event, “someone's dirty hopes of isolating our country have been dashed.” “The economy will be discussed, business contacts will be discussed, humanitarian exchanges will be discussed, that is, culture, education, science, and promising projects in all areas. In other words, this is an event that not only demonstrates multipolarity itself, but also has a practical impact, it is filled with concrete substance,” Zakharova concluded.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Central African Republic (CAR) counterpart, Sylvie Baipo-Temon, signed an agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa ministerial conference, Zakharova said.
"The meeting between Sergey Lavrov and the CAR Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad began with the signing of an agreement on the mutual cancellation of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, and a memorandum of consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries," Zakharova said on Telegram.
The two-day ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
is taking place in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.