Ukraine Loses Over 300 Troops Attempting to Attack Russia's Kursk Region

Ukraine Loses Over 300 Troops Attempting to Attack Russia's Kursk Region

Sputnik International

Russian troops in boundary areas of the Kursk Region have eliminated more than 300 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 soldiers over the past day. A total of two infantry fighting vehicles, one armored vehicle, six mortars, two electronic warfare stations and four cars have also been destroyed," the statement read. The ministry also said that military operations to destroy the enemy were ongoing. Since the fighting started in the Kursk direction, Ukraine lost more than 30,800 troops and 189 tanks, according to the ministry.

