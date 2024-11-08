International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Repel 11 Ukrainian Counterattacks Near Kursk, Thwart Border Breakthrough
Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled 11 counterattacks and prevented a Ukrainian attempted border breakthrough in the Kursk region, where Kiev lost up to 80 troops, with two soldiers surrendering to Russian forces, Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
"Units of Battlegroup Sever repelled 11 enemy counterattacks near the settlements of Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Malaya Loknya, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Novoivanovka. Russian troops also prevented a Ukrainian attempt to break through the state border of the Russian Federation close to Novy Put," the ministry said in a statement.Battlegroup Sever continued its offensive and hit 10 Ukrainian units near several settlements, including Daryino, Leonidovo, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka, and Plekhovo.Russian aviation and artillery also struck manpower and equipment of 12 Ukrainian brigades in border areas of the Kursk region, the MoD said.Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in the Sumy region.
Russian Troops Repel 11 Ukrainian Counterattacks Near Kursk, Thwart Border Breakthrough

12:17 GMT 08.11.2024
Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled 11 counterattacks and prevented a Ukrainian attempted border breakthrough in the Kursk region, where Kiev lost up to 80 troops, with two soldiers surrendering to Russian forces, Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
"Units of Battlegroup Sever repelled 11 enemy counterattacks near the settlements of Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Malaya Loknya, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Novoivanovka. Russian troops also prevented a Ukrainian attempt to break through the state border of the Russian Federation close to Novy Put," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Sever continued its offensive and hit 10 Ukrainian units near several settlements, including Daryino, Leonidovo, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka, and Plekhovo.
Russian aviation and artillery also struck manpower and equipment of 12 Ukrainian brigades in border areas of the Kursk region, the MoD said.
Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in the Sumy region.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 300 servicemen, four tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, six armored combat vehicles, as well as two mortars and 11 [other] vehicles were destroyed. Two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered," the MoD added.

In total, Ukraine has lost 30,500 soldiers and 189 tanks during operations in the Kursk area, the ministry reported.

