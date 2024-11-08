https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/russian-troops-repel-11-ukrainian-counterattacks-near-kursk-thwart-border-breakthrough-1120819394.html

Russian Troops Repel 11 Ukrainian Counterattacks Near Kursk, Thwart Border Breakthrough

Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled 11 counterattacks and prevented a Ukrainian attempted border breakthrough in the Kursk region, where Kiev lost up to 80 troops, with two soldiers surrendering to Russian forces, Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.

"Units of Battlegroup Sever repelled 11 enemy counterattacks near the settlements of Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Malaya Loknya, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Novoivanovka. Russian troops also prevented a Ukrainian attempt to break through the state border of the Russian Federation close to Novy Put," the ministry said in a statement.Battlegroup Sever continued its offensive and hit 10 Ukrainian units near several settlements, including Daryino, Leonidovo, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka, and Plekhovo.Russian aviation and artillery also struck manpower and equipment of 12 Ukrainian brigades in border areas of the Kursk region, the MoD said.Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in the Sumy region.

