25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Complains to US General About Worsening Situation at Battlefield
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Saturday that he had held talks with the Supreme Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, complaining to him about the worsening situation at the battlefield.
"I had another phone conversation with the commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, Gen. Christopher Cavoli. At the beginning of the conversation, I informed my American colleague about the situation at the front line. The situation remains difficult and tends to worsen," Syrskyi said on Facebook*. The New York Times previously reported that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Cavoli had discussed recently military planning for the winter period, as well as the types of weapons and ammunition that Washington might send to Kiev over the next five months, during a meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict.Facebook (owned by Meta) is banned for extremism in Russia.
23:12 GMT 09.11.2024 (Updated: 00:32 GMT 10.11.2024)
Oleksandr Syrskyi
© AP Photo / Roman Chop
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Saturday that he had held talks with the Supreme Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, complaining to him about the worsening situation at the battlefield.
"I had another phone conversation with the commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, Gen. Christopher Cavoli. At the beginning of the conversation, I informed my American colleague about the situation at the front line. The situation remains difficult and tends to worsen," Syrskyi said on Facebook*.
The New York Times previously reported that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Cavoli had discussed recently military planning for the winter period, as well as the types of weapons and ammunition that Washington might send to Kiev over the next five months, during a meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict.

Facebook (owned by Meta) is banned for extremism in Russia.
