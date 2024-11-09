https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/what-to-know-about-robert-lighthizer-trade-czar--potential-member-of-trumps-cabinet---1120827624.html

What to Know About Robert Lighthizer, ‘Trade Czar’ & Potential Member of Trump’s Cabinet

What to Know About Robert Lighthizer, ‘Trade Czar’ & Potential Member of Trump’s Cabinet

Sputnik International

Speculations are rife as to who could be the US Trade Representative in Trump's cabinet. Robert Lighthizer, Trump's former trade tsar, is a likely contender.

2024-11-09T07:24+0000

2024-11-09T07:24+0000

2024-11-09T07:24+0000

world

us

robert lighthizer

donald trump

us trade representative (ustr)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120826434_0:238:2794:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_c0763749b057fc471cb336975f2ba5a2.jpg

Robert Lighthizer has been suggested as a key contender for the post in a future Donald Trump Cabinet overseeing trade. Lighthizer, who was Trump’s US trade representative during his first tenure in the White House, has been asked to reprise the role, the Financial Times reported, citing insiders. The report added that Lighthizer had been hoping for a more high profile post, such as Treasury or commerce secretary. There has not been any comment from Lighthizer himself. However, Reuters cited its own sources as refuting the claim that he has been offered the post of US trade chief. What to Know About Robert Lighthizer:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/trumps-return-terrifies-a-europe-already-wracked-by-self-inflicted-crises-1120823342.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

trump picks cabinet, who will trump pick as us trade representative, will robert lighthizer be us trade representative undr trump, is robert lighthizer a trade protectionist, what tariffs does trump want to introduce