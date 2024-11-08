https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/who-is-spitballed-for-top-trump-cabinet-posts----1120820837.html

Who is Spitballed for Top Trump Cabinet Posts?

Who is Spitballed for Top Trump Cabinet Posts?

Trump has tapped Susan Wiles as new White House chief of staff. Who else is spitballed for top posts?

Donald Trump has tapped Susan Wiles as the new White House chief of staff for when he takes office in January. Wiles currently serves as his campaign co-chair alongside Chris LaCivita. She also led Trump’s Florida operations during his 2016 presidential campaign. Wiles worked with Ron DeSantis (R) on his gubernatorial campaign in Florida; was campaign manager for Senator Rick Scott (R) during his bid for governor in 2010; and worked on the presidential bids of Jon Huntsman, Jr. and Mitt Romney. Who Else Could Be in Trump’s Cabinet? Secretary of State: Richard Grenell is seen as a top contender for the post of either secretary of state or national security advisor. He served as the US ambassador to Germany, and then as acting director of national intelligence. Grenell is believed to share Trump's desire to immediately end the Ukraine conflict by pushing Kiev to make territorial concessions. Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty (R) served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan before running for Senate in 2020. He was among the group of senators who voted against the national security aid package passed earlier this year with increased funding for Ukraine. Robert O’Brien, Trump's fourth (and final) national security advisor during his first term, is seen as a big supporter of NATO and Ukraine military aid. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), US Army veteran and strident China hawk, has supported aid to Ukraine, albeit seeking to boost oversight of taxpayer funding for Kiev. Waltz is also considered a possible candidate for the post of defense secretary. Defense Secretary: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, advised Trump during his first presidency. He has been a supporter of continued US aid for Ukraine. Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former head of the CIA and later secretary of state, has the reputation of being a strong supporter of Israel and hardliner on Iran.

