https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/africa-to-become-one-of-centers-of-multipolar-world-lavrov-1120846596.html

Africa to Become One of Centers of Multipolar World - Lavrov

Africa to Become One of Centers of Multipolar World - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Africa will become one of the centers of multipolar world to be created following the "profound" transformations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

2024-11-10T18:40+0000

2024-11-10T18:40+0000

2024-11-10T18:40+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0a/1120846434_0:150:2880:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_df150fd1de010eb8d2d27b049ce2d631.jpg

"In addition to the joint statement that I mentioned, we also had very deep discussions on these topics. And these topics directly relate to the profound transformations that are taking place in the world, which will culminate, undoubtedly, in the formation of a multipolar architecture. And one of the centers of the multipolar world, of course, should be and will be the African continent," Lavrov said at the closing ceremony of the first Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. Second Russia-Africa Ministerial Meeting to Be Held Next Year in AfricaThe second Russia-Africa ministerial conference will take place in 2025, Lavrov said."None of our African colleagues have sent us invitations so far, but the conference is set to take place next year. That is why we will be waiting. We will be happy to visit our African friends anywhere," Lavrov said at the closing ceremony of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.The minister also thanked all the participants of the conference."A huge thank you to all my friends who have come here, to those who represent their ministers, I ask you to give my friends in the capitals the warmest greetings, best wishes," Lavrov stated.The first Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum took place from November 9-10 in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russia-africa-partnership-forums-first-ministerial-conference-breaks-isolation-efforts-1120839241.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russia-africa partnership forum