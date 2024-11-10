https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/musk-calls-german-economy-minister-fool-for-wanting-to-control-social-media-algorithms-1120846004.html

Musk Calls German Economy Minister 'Fool' for Wanting to Control Social Media Algorithms

US entrepreneur Elon Musk called German Economy Minister Robert Habeck a "fool" as he commented on his plans to introduce control over the artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms of popular social media platforms.

"Habeck is a fool," Musk wrote on X, commenting on a video clip in which Habeck said the AI algorithms of such social media platforms as X or TikTok needed to be regulated by European legal norms. Earlier this week, Musk also called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a "fool," commenting on the collapse of Germany's ruling coalition. German magazine Spiegel reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Habeck, who is also the incumbent vice chancellor, intended to run for the country's top job as a candidate from The Greens party.

