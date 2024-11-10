International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/musk-calls-german-economy-minister-fool-for-wanting-to-control-social-media-algorithms-1120846004.html
Musk Calls German Economy Minister 'Fool' for Wanting to Control Social Media Algorithms
Musk Calls German Economy Minister 'Fool' for Wanting to Control Social Media Algorithms
Sputnik International
US entrepreneur Elon Musk called German Economy Minister Robert Habeck a "fool" as he commented on his plans to introduce control over the artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms of popular social media platforms.
2024-11-10T18:11+0000
2024-11-10T18:26+0000
world
elon musk
germany
ai
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115365698_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_782b37968f98a05a47896cc7a2b44fad.jpg
"Habeck is a fool," Musk wrote on X, commenting on a video clip in which Habeck said the AI algorithms of such social media platforms as X or TikTok needed to be regulated by European legal norms. Earlier this week, Musk also called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a "fool," commenting on the collapse of Germany's ruling coalition. German magazine Spiegel reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Habeck, who is also the incumbent vice chancellor, intended to run for the country's top job as a candidate from The Greens party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/germanys-coalition-collapse-signals-uncertain-fiscal-path-as-finance-chief-lindner-axed-1120807350.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115365698_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b277965c78085082380f068e155333c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
musk slams habeck for plans to control social media algorithms, elon musk, robert habeck, ai
musk slams habeck for plans to control social media algorithms, elon musk, robert habeck, ai

Musk Calls German Economy Minister 'Fool' for Wanting to Control Social Media Algorithms

18:11 GMT 10.11.2024 (Updated: 18:26 GMT 10.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberFrom right, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner listen to a debate about Germany's budget crisis at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
From right, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner listen to a debate about Germany's budget crisis at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2024
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk called German Economy Minister Robert Habeck a "fool" as he commented on his plans to introduce control over the artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms of popular social media platforms.
"Habeck is a fool," Musk wrote on X, commenting on a video clip in which Habeck said the AI algorithms of such social media platforms as X or TikTok needed to be regulated by European legal norms.
Earlier this week, Musk also called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a "fool," commenting on the collapse of Germany's ruling coalition.
German magazine Spiegel reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Habeck, who is also the incumbent vice chancellor, intended to run for the country's top job as a candidate from The Greens party.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the cabinet meeting of the government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
Analysis
Germany’s Coalition Collapse Signals Uncertain Fiscal Path as Finance Chief Lindner Axed
7 November, 14:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала