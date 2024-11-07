https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/germanys-coalition-collapse-signals-uncertain-fiscal-path-as-finance-chief-lindner-axed-1120807350.html

Germany’s Coalition Collapse Signals Uncertain Fiscal Path as Finance Chief Lindner Axed

Without the “thrifty” Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Germany may “go into debt to finance projects it cannot afford given the dire state of the national economy,” political analyst Dr. Gregor Spitzen told Sputnik.

Without the “thrifty” Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Germany may “go into debt to finance projects it cannot afford given the dire state of the national economy,” political analyst Dr. Gregor Spitzen told Sputnik.Lindner was “one of the few true professionals in the ‘traffic light coalition’ government,” the independent German journalist said, commenting on the sacking of the minister.The pundit added that besides Lindner's refusal to finance the Kiev regime, existing contradictions between the coalition partners “were too fundamental.”According to Spitzen, the chancellor's minority government operating until after the early parliamentary elections will be “severely restricted in its actions.”A total of 68% of Germans do not support the reappointment of Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for the next elections, a YouGov survey for the German newspaper Tagesspiegel revealed in September.The majority (60%) of those who voted for the SPD in 2021 no longer consider Scholz to be a suitable candidate.Overall, the government's rating sank to a historic low in September, plummeting to just 29%, according to the results of a survey conducted by the INSA institute for the Bild am Sonntag publication.

