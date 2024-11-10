https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russia-has-plans-to-develop-moon-deep-space---kurchatov-institute-head-1120837353.html
Russia Has Plans to Develop Moon, Deep Space - Kurchatov Institute Head
Russia has plans to develop the Moon and deep space, and it has scientific developments for this, physicist and president of the National Research Center Kurchatov Institute, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said in an interview with Sputnik.
He added that mutually beneficial, promising relationships with friendly spacepowers needed to be built on the accumulated joint experience.According to Kovalchuk, these developments should be promoted, while at the same time securing Russia's technological leadership.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has plans to develop the Moon and deep space, and it has scientific developments for this, physicist and president of the National Research Center Kurchatov Institute, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said in an interview with Sputnik.
He added that mutually beneficial, promising relationships with friendly spacepowers needed to be built on the accumulated joint experience.
"We have a huge number of ideas today, for example, the development of the Moon and deep space," the scientist said.
According to Kovalchuk, these developments should be promoted, while at the same time securing Russia's technological leadership.
"You need to know your worth and build relationships with partners correctly. For example, a thermonuclear project is successfully developing in China today. But we must remember that it began with Soviet installation tokamak [a thermonuclear fusion installation], which was installed there in the early 2000s. And then we designed a new generation Tokamak together, which is one of the best today," he explained.