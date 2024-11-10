https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russian-air-defenses-down-32-ukrainian-drones-near-moscow-1120838974.html
Russian Air Defenses Down 32 Drones Near Moscow
The Russian Defense MInistry's air forces in the Ramensky, Colomna and Domodedovo urban districts repelled an attack by 22 drones flying toward Moscow, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.
07:34 GMT 10.11.2024 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 10.11.2024)
Being updated
Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure as acts of terrorism.
Russian Defense Ministry air defenses in the Ramensky, Kolomna, and Domodedovo urban districts repelled an attack by 32 drones flying toward the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday. Emergency services are working at the scene, the official added.
Two houses were in flames after drone debris fell, local authorities said, and one woman was admitted to hospital with burns.
"Two houses in the village of Stanovoe caught fire after the drone crash in Ramensky district. A 52-year-old woman was injured by shrapnel, she was hospitalized with burns to her face, neck and hands, now she is in intensive care. We will definitely provide all the necessary assistance quickly," governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov wrote on the his social media.
Temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovsky international airports to ensure the safety of civil flights, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) and sources at Domodedovo Airport told Sputnik.
"In order to ensure additional flight safety measures, temporary restrictions have been introduced for the arrival and departure of aircraft at Moscow Domodedovo Airport starting from 05:03 GMT," the airport sources said.
Rosaviatsiya also announced that temporary restrictions have been implemented at the two airports.
"In order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced for the operation of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. The airports are temporarily not accepting or sending flights," Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.
Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety as a top priority.
According to the latest information, Sheremetyevo International Airport is also closed.
"To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have also been introduced on the operation of Sheremetyevo Airport from 09:45 Moscow time [06:45 GMT] on November 10. The airport is temporarily not accepting or sending flights," Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.
Russian air defenses destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones over four other Russian regions last night, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 23 Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, 17 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, three over the Rostov region, two over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region, the statement said.