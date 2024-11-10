https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russian-air-defenses-down-32-ukrainian-drones-near-moscow-1120838974.html

2024-11-10

Russian Air Defenses Down 32 Drones Near Moscow



The Russian Defense MInistry's air forces in the Ramensky, Colomna and Domodedovo urban districts repelled an attack by 22 drones flying toward Moscow, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.

Russian Defense Ministry air defenses in the Ramensky, Kolomna, and Domodedovo urban districts repelled an attack by 32 drones flying toward the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday. Emergency services are working at the scene, the official added. Two houses were in flames after drone debris fell, local authorities said, and one woman was admitted to hospital with burns. Temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovsky international airports to ensure the safety of civil flights, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) and sources at Domodedovo Airport told Sputnik.Rosaviatsiya also announced that temporary restrictions have been implemented at the two airports."In order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced for the operation of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. The airports are temporarily not accepting or sending flights," Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety as a top priority.According to the latest information, Sheremetyevo International Airport is also closed. Russian air defenses destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones over four other Russian regions last night, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.In total, 17 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, three over the Rostov region, two over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region, the statement said.

