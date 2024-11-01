https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/air-defense-shoots-down-83-ukrainian-drones-over-russian-regions-last-night---mod-1120743527.html

Air Defense Shoots Down 83 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions Last Night - MoD

Russian air defense systems destroyed 83 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Kursk, Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol and Belgorod Regions, as well as over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles; 36 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Kursk Region, 20 over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 12 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, eight over the territory of the Voronezh Region, four over the territory of the Oryol Region and three over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

