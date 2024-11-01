International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/air-defense-shoots-down-83-ukrainian-drones-over-russian-regions-last-night---mod-1120743527.html
Air Defense Shoots Down 83 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions Last Night - MoD
Air Defense Shoots Down 83 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions Last Night - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems destroyed 83 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Kursk, Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol and Belgorod Regions, as well as over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-11-01T05:20+0000
2024-11-01T05:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
kursk
the united nations (un)
russian defense ministry
kursk
voronezh
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"The air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles; 36 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Kursk Region, 20 over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 12 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, eight over the territory of the Voronezh Region, four over the territory of the Oryol Region and three over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/russian-air-defense-destroyed-7-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120712590.html
ukraine
russia
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
air defense shoots, ukrainian fixed-wing drones, russian regions
air defense shoots, ukrainian fixed-wing drones, russian regions

Air Defense Shoots Down 83 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions Last Night - MoD

05:20 GMT 01.11.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed 83 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Kursk, Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol and Belgorod Regions, as well as over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles; 36 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Kursk Region, 20 over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 12 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, eight over the territory of the Voronezh Region, four over the territory of the Oryol Region and three over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
Russian S-300 air defense system in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Destroyed 7 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
29 October, 04:39 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала