Trump Wins US Presidential Election With 312 Electoral College Votes - AP Forecast
Trump Wins US Presidential Election With 312 Electoral College Votes - AP Forecast
Sputnik International
Republican candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election with 312 electoral college votes, while his rival, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, won the remaining 226 votes, according to the Associated Press forecast.
According to the map on the agency's website, Trump received 50.5% of the total American votes, while Harris received 48.0%.The presidential election in the United States took place on November 5. The main battle for the Oval Office was between Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former US President Donald Trump.
Trump Wins US Presidential Election With 312 Electoral College Votes - AP Forecast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election with 312 electoral college votes, while his rival, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, won the remaining 226 votes, according to the Associated Press forecast.
According to the map on the agency's website, Trump received 50.5% of the total American votes, while Harris received 48.0%.
The presidential election in the United States took place on November 5. The main battle for the Oval Office was between Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former US President Donald Trump.
