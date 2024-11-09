Trump’s Energy Policy Will Mean 'Fundamental’ Break With European Globalists' Agenda 2030

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/trumps-energy-policy-will-mean-fundamental-break-with-european-globalists-agenda-2030-1120833066.html

Donald Trump's looming return to the White House has market analysts and environmentalists preparing for a major rift with the current administration's energy policy. Sputnik asked veteran financial analyst Tom Luongo to weigh in on what's in store for US energy, and what impact the potential changes will have on the global economy and geopolitics.

Business media and market analysts are watching closely for any news on Donald Trump's Department of Energy, Interior and Environmental Protection Agency picks after his promises on the campaign trail to fundamentally revamp US energy policy and move away from the Biden White House's signature multi-trillion dollar 'green' agenda."I'd end the electric mandate on cars day one. You should have electric, but you got to have gasoline. You gotta have everything. That'll come off on day one," Trump told Tucker Carlson in a down-to-the-wire pre-election event in Arizona last week."But if you listen to this government, they want to make army tanks electric. Because they want to invade countries with their army tanks in a very friendly way from the pollution standpoint," Trump said. "These people are crazy. No, they want trucks to be all-electric. The problem is they don't go far...The truckers came in to see me. They say, 'sir, they want us to go all-electric, and it'll destroy the industry.' Why? Because a truck is two-and-a-half times heavier if it's run by a battery."Along with EV subsidies and mandates and restrictions on traditional hydrocarbons, Trump is widely expected by analysts to resume oil and gas drilling.Trump and the Politicization of Energy"Trump is absolutely going to do away with a lot of the restrictions” the US currently has on drilling, and with it the “oil politics” driving the false green energy narrative, veteran market analyst and geopolitical observer Tom Luongo told Sputnik.Trump’s promise to “rebuild America” and the oil drilling policies related to this are in effect saying “look, why don’t we stop with the oil politics? There's no reason for that. There's plenty of oil in the world…And there's an embedded message in that to our partners over in Europe who don't have any oil. I've long made this point that this is part of why they're so afraid of him. If you look at their agenda, if you look at the whole climate change agenda and the push for EVs and quote unquote ‘renewables’ and all of this stuff, you realize that it's coming mostly from the people who don't have any oil and have to buy it on the open market. And that's mostly Europe,” Luongo said.Trump vs. Musk on EVs?Asked how Trump's EV-related policies may affect his relationship with Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla Motors, with whom he has established a very close relationship, Luongo said he expects no impact, if the federal government opens the door to competition and doesn't favor or disadvantage one technology or another.“Musk is okay with electric vehicles competing on the open market. I'm sure he believes that he can compete with internal combustion engines,” Luongo said.In the energy sector generally, Luongo says, whether its EVs, hybrids, PEM fuel cells, or even small modular nuclear reactors, “the technology is now caught up in many ways to allow all of these things to flourish,” so people should be able to decide what they want with their wallets instead of trying to preserve one particular oligarch’s advantage, and purposely stifling innovation.Trump's Energy Trump CardAsked how Trump's likely energy policy will impact international relations, including Washington's particularly rocky relationship with Moscow, including US sanctions on Russian energy, Luongo believes Trump's going to make the latter issue a "negotiating point.""So in the long run, Trump and Putin will come to an understanding, and Trump will use energy policy as a negotiating tactic with Putin. That makes sense, and he's going to use every asset at his disposal. Don't take it personally. That's what I tell the world, like, 'these are negotiating tactics, and Trump is crude'. He likes to over ask. It's just a negotiating tactic. At the end of the day, he will employ whatever leverage he can to do what he wants to do, which is ultimately rebuild America...And that means in the long run that he's not going to be a pushover in these negotiations, but he also doesn't have a great hand," Luongo summed up.

