International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/uganda-considering-invitation-to-become-brics-partner-country-1120841940.html
Uganda Considering Invitation to Become BRICS Partner Country
Uganda Considering Invitation to Become BRICS Partner Country
Sputnik International
Uganda has received an invitation from Russia to become a partner country of BRICS and is currently considering the offer, Ugandan Foreign Minister Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik.
2024-11-10T10:21+0000
2024-11-10T10:21+0000
world
brics
russia
uganda
sergey lavrov
brics summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112410418_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e9c612a4781f0dd8549316f37f7016a9.jpg
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with his Ugandan counterpart that Russia had supported Uganda as a partner country in BRICS.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/pepe-escobar-putin-outlines-the-moment-of-truth-1120820957.html
russia
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112410418_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d1f652a4c2ad9523ed2b019edc75cc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uganda brics, uganda brics partner, abubaker jeje odongo interview, abubaker jeje odongo sputnik
uganda brics, uganda brics partner, abubaker jeje odongo interview, abubaker jeje odongo sputnik

Uganda Considering Invitation to Become BRICS Partner Country

10:21 GMT 10.11.2024
© AP Photo / Wu Hong/PoolФлаги стран-участниц встречи лидеров БРИКС
Флаги стран-участниц встречи лидеров БРИКС - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2024
© AP Photo / Wu Hong/Pool
Subscribe
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - Uganda has received an invitation from Russia to become a partner country of BRICS and is currently considering the offer, Ugandan Foreign Minister Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik.
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with his Ugandan counterpart that Russia had supported Uganda as a partner country in BRICS.
Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the Valdai Discussion Club - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
World
Pepe Escobar: Putin Outlines The 'Moment of Truth'
8 November, 12:56 GMT

"Uganda has been invited to become a partner member of BRICS. I received this invitation about three days ago. We are currently going through all the necessary procedures to determine whether we will accept this invitation or not," Odongo said on the sidelines of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала