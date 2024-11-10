https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/uganda-considering-invitation-to-become-brics-partner-country-1120841940.html
Uganda Considering Invitation to Become BRICS Partner Country
Uganda Considering Invitation to Become BRICS Partner Country
Sputnik International
Uganda has received an invitation from Russia to become a partner country of BRICS and is currently considering the offer, Ugandan Foreign Minister Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik.
2024-11-10T10:21+0000
2024-11-10T10:21+0000
2024-11-10T10:21+0000
world
brics
russia
uganda
sergey lavrov
brics summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112410418_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e9c612a4781f0dd8549316f37f7016a9.jpg
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with his Ugandan counterpart that Russia had supported Uganda as a partner country in BRICS.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/pepe-escobar-putin-outlines-the-moment-of-truth-1120820957.html
russia
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112410418_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d1f652a4c2ad9523ed2b019edc75cc3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uganda brics, uganda brics partner, abubaker jeje odongo interview, abubaker jeje odongo sputnik
uganda brics, uganda brics partner, abubaker jeje odongo interview, abubaker jeje odongo sputnik
Uganda Considering Invitation to Become BRICS Partner Country
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - Uganda has received an invitation from Russia to become a partner country of BRICS and is currently considering the offer, Ugandan Foreign Minister Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik.
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with his Ugandan counterpart that Russia had supported Uganda as a partner country in BRICS.
"Uganda has been invited to become a partner member of BRICS. I received this invitation about three days ago. We are currently going through all the necessary procedures to determine whether we will accept this invitation or not," Odongo said on the sidelines of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.