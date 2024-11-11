https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/death-toll-from-israeli-strike-on-suburb-of-damascus-rises-to-7---syrian-defense-ministry-1120848453.html

Death Toll From Israeli Strike on Suburb of Damascus Rises to 7 - Syrian Defense Ministry

Death Toll From Israeli Strike on Suburb of Damascus Rises to 7 - Syrian Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The number of people killed in an Israeli air strike on Syrian Set Zaynab neighborhood south of Damascus has increased to seven, including women and children, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Syrian medical serivce told Sputnik that five people had been killed and 25 others injured in the Israeli attack. This area is inhabited mainly by Shiites, and pilgrims from Iran like to visit it, as there are Shiite shrines there. Last week, Israel struck the same neighborhood, but that time no one was killed.

