US ‘Played Critical Support Role’ in Israel’s Strike on Iran – Analyst

On September 26, the Israel Defense Forces launched three waves of "precise" strikes on Iranian military targets, in what Tel Aviv said was "response" to Tehran’s missile attacks on the Jewish state in early October.

There are signs indicating that the US could have been involved in the deadly Israeli air raid on Iran on September 26, Dr. Imad Salamey, associate professor of political science and international affairs at the Lebanese American University, told Sputnik. He insisted on Washington playing "a critical support role" in last week’s strikes by "reportedly providing safe passages over Iraqi airspace, installing THAAD missile defense systems in Israel, and placing its destroyer ships in the region on high alert."He suggested that Tehran and Tel Aviv may refrain from further escalation "until after" the November 5 US presidential election, "as any further confrontation would not serve their interests at this time" and "risks complicating the situation for all parties."Over 100 Israeli warplanes, including the fifth-generation F-35s, were reportedly involved in the October 26 attack, which claimed the lives of at least four Iranian soldiers, according to the Islamic Republic’s defense ministry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as a "clear violation" of international law, adding that Iran "considers itself entitled and obligated to defend itself."

