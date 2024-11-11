International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/kremlin-says-putin-trump-held-no-conversation-reports-about-it-false-1120852157.html
Kremlin Shoots Down ‘False’ Reports About Alleged Putin-Trump Conversation
Kremlin Shoots Down ‘False’ Reports About Alleged Putin-Trump Conversation
Sputnik International
There was no conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, and all reports about it are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2024-11-11T09:05+0000
2024-11-11T09:10+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032733_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1305ce1cf88c58d651a8b0ad36985fb.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Washington Post claimed, citing sources, that Trump allegedly had a phone conversation with Putin on November 7. There are no concrete plans for any talks between Putin and Trump as of yet, the spokesman clarified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/putin-left-door-open-to-west---british-scholar-1120817049.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032733_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b03997c8ce1e0b4ce037acd7e744f1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, putin-trump conversation, putin trump call, putin trump talks, trump called putin, russia-us relations
russia-nato showdown, putin-trump conversation, putin trump call, putin trump talks, trump called putin, russia-us relations

Kremlin Shoots Down ‘False’ Reports About Alleged Putin-Trump Conversation

09:05 GMT 11.11.2024 (Updated: 09:10 GMT 11.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
 In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2024
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There was no conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, and all reports about it are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Washington Post claimed, citing sources, that Trump allegedly had a phone conversation with Putin on November 7.
"This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is now being published, sometimes even in fairly reputable outlets. This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction. This is just false information," Peskov told reporters, answering a relevant question.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the plenary session of the 21st annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, in Sochi, Krasnodar region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
Analysis
Putin Left Door Open to West - British Scholar
8 November, 08:08 GMT
There are no concrete plans for any talks between Putin and Trump as of yet, the spokesman clarified.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала