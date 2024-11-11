https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/kremlin-says-putin-trump-held-no-conversation-reports-about-it-false-1120852157.html

Kremlin Shoots Down ‘False’ Reports About Alleged Putin-Trump Conversation

There was no conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, and all reports about it are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Washington Post claimed, citing sources, that Trump allegedly had a phone conversation with Putin on November 7. There are no concrete plans for any talks between Putin and Trump as of yet, the spokesman clarified.

