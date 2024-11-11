https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/kremlin-says-putin-trump-held-no-conversation-reports-about-it-false-1120852157.html
Kremlin Shoots Down ‘False’ Reports About Alleged Putin-Trump Conversation
Kremlin Shoots Down 'False' Reports About Alleged Putin-Trump Conversation
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
There was no conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, and all reports about it are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Washington Post claimed, citing sources, that Trump allegedly had a phone conversation with Putin on November 7. There are no concrete plans for any talks between Putin and Trump as of yet, the spokesman clarified.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There was no conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, and all reports about it are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Washington Post claimed, citing sources, that Trump allegedly had a phone conversation with Putin on November 7.
"This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is now being published, sometimes even in fairly reputable outlets. This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction. This is just false information," Peskov told reporters, answering a relevant question.
There are no concrete plans for any talks
between Putin and Trump as of yet, the spokesman clarified.