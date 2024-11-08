International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/putin-left-door-open-to-west---british-scholar-1120817049.html
Putin Left Door Open to West - British Scholar
Putin Left Door Open to West - British Scholar
Sputnik International
While criticizing Western leaders for failing to serve the interests of their people with their global policy, Vladimir Putin has left the door open for the West, Geoffrey Roberts told Sputnik.
2024-11-08T08:08+0000
2024-11-08T08:08+0000
analysis
russia
vladimir putin
donald trump
geoffrey roberts
valdai
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120816618_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e887d29b2c40d8bb69584cfc8763169c.jpg
While criticizing Western leaders for failing to serve the interests of their people, Vladimir Putin also sent a positive signal for the future, Geoffrey Roberts, emeritus professor of history at University College Cork, Ireland, told Sputnik."Very clearly, he [Putin] is signaling continued resistance to Western hegemony, Western dominance. He also makes his point, time and again, that European political leaders aren't serving their country's best interests […] by the policy that they're pursuing in terms of global politics," he noted.The scholar voiced hope that this signal would be heard by some people.It's not clear whether US President-elect Donald Trump will pursue friendly relations with Russia, but the chances are much higher now, Roberts speculated. "It would be a while before we know what's going to happen. I think a big factor will be who he [Trump] appoints to key positions in foreign policy and national security… I also think Trump will be very reluctant to increase the American commitment to NATO in any way and to see further expansion of NATO […] in Europe or elsewhere. But as I say, that's a matter for speculation,” the emeritus professor noted.According to the academic, Putin was “very relaxed, very confident" throughout his appearance at the event, and “performed brilliantly in terms of being on top of his brief, having all these facts and figures at his fingertip, being very articulate, being very clear, answering questions directly.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/putin-congratulates-trump-on-presidential-win-says-russia-ready-for-contacts-1120812538.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/putin-warns-next-two-decades-could-be-even-more-challenging-for-the-world-1120811011.html
russia
valdai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120816618_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f397c18f1b2d86d2a5b5554f29dfc7d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, valdai, valdai forum, valdai discussion club
vladimir putin, valdai, valdai forum, valdai discussion club

Putin Left Door Open to West - British Scholar

08:08 GMT 08.11.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the plenary session of the 21st annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, in Sochi, Krasnodar region, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the plenary session of the 21st annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, in Sochi, Krasnodar region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the plenary session of the 21st Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.
While criticizing Western leaders for failing to serve the interests of their people, Vladimir Putin also sent a positive signal for the future, Geoffrey Roberts, emeritus professor of history at University College Cork, Ireland, told Sputnik.
"Very clearly, he [Putin] is signaling continued resistance to Western hegemony, Western dominance. He also makes his point, time and again, that European political leaders aren't serving their country's best interests […] by the policy that they're pursuing in terms of global politics," he noted.

However, at the same time, the Russian president "made it clear that Russia is not going to run after the West to restore relations, but the door is open if that's the choice that the West wants to make," the leading British scholar on Soviet diplomatic and military history underscored.

Russia
Putin Congratulates Trump on Election Victory, Says Russia Ready for Contacts
Yesterday, 18:54 GMT
It's not clear whether US President-elect Donald Trump will pursue friendly relations with Russia, but the chances are much higher now, Roberts speculated.

"[Vladimir Putin] said that if Trump wants to improve relations, he is open to it," Roberts said after attending Putin's speech and a Q&A session at the Valdai Club.

"It would be a while before we know what's going to happen. I think a big factor will be who he [Trump] appoints to key positions in foreign policy and national security… I also think Trump will be very reluctant to increase the American commitment to NATO in any way and to see further expansion of NATO […] in Europe or elsewhere. But as I say, that's a matter for speculation,” the emeritus professor noted.
According to the academic, Putin was “very relaxed, very confident" throughout his appearance at the event, and “performed brilliantly in terms of being on top of his brief, having all these facts and figures at his fingertip, being very articulate, being very clear, answering questions directly.

"He's responding on the spot to comments, statements, questions that the people at the meeting, the members of the Valdai Club, are making. I can't think of any other political leader in the world who could perform in that kind of way," Roberts remarked.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the 21st Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
Russia
Nukes, NATO and New World Order: Putin Highlights Global Challenges Facing World in Coming Decades
Yesterday, 16:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала