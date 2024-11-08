https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/putin-left-door-open-to-west---british-scholar-1120817049.html

Putin Left Door Open to West - British Scholar

While criticizing Western leaders for failing to serve the interests of their people with their global policy, Vladimir Putin has left the door open for the West, Geoffrey Roberts told Sputnik.

While criticizing Western leaders for failing to serve the interests of their people, Vladimir Putin also sent a positive signal for the future, Geoffrey Roberts, emeritus professor of history at University College Cork, Ireland, told Sputnik."Very clearly, he [Putin] is signaling continued resistance to Western hegemony, Western dominance. He also makes his point, time and again, that European political leaders aren't serving their country's best interests […] by the policy that they're pursuing in terms of global politics," he noted.The scholar voiced hope that this signal would be heard by some people.It's not clear whether US President-elect Donald Trump will pursue friendly relations with Russia, but the chances are much higher now, Roberts speculated. "It would be a while before we know what's going to happen. I think a big factor will be who he [Trump] appoints to key positions in foreign policy and national security… I also think Trump will be very reluctant to increase the American commitment to NATO in any way and to see further expansion of NATO […] in Europe or elsewhere. But as I say, that's a matter for speculation,” the emeritus professor noted.According to the academic, Putin was “very relaxed, very confident" throughout his appearance at the event, and “performed brilliantly in terms of being on top of his brief, having all these facts and figures at his fingertip, being very articulate, being very clear, answering questions directly.”

