Kurakhovo: Why Russia's Liberation of This City Spells Disaster for Ukraine?

Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone are moving toward scoring yet another victory over Kiev as they bear down upon the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Kurakhovo is the lynchpin of Ukrainian defenses in the region, with its fall opening the way for the Russian troops to Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), a key logistical hub for Kiev, says Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk, a Russian military expert and veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria.He points out that Kurakhovo is important for Kiev from the economic standpoint as well, since the local coal mining area is currently the only place under Ukrainian control where coking coal is produced.Matviychuk praises the expertise of Russian troops who now advance on Kurakhovo from multiple directions, forcing an unpleasant choice upon the Ukrainian forces there: dig in and be destroyed or flee for their lives, because they simply have no hope of holding the city.The liberation of Kurakhovo would also result in a large contingent of Russian troops being freed up to strike deep past the Ukrainian defensive lines, he points out.“If we look at the map, to the right there are roads and railways leading all the way to Kramatorsk,” Matviychuk elaborates. “But we also can – and Zelensky is very afraid of it – turn left. To the left lies Dnepropetrovsk, a city they (Ukrainians) call Dnepr. A peaceful city would become a frontline city with all the consequences such change entails: constant attacks, damage to the infrastructure. And most importantly, it would be a logistical center that no longer helps Ukrainian military recoup its economic and financial losses.”

