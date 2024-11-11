https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/kurakhovo-why-russias-liberation-of-this-city-spells-disaster-for-ukraine-1120854862.html
Kurakhovo: Why Russia's Liberation of This City Spells Disaster for Ukraine?
Kurakhovo: Why Russia's Liberation of This City Spells Disaster for Ukraine?
Sputnik International
Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone are moving toward scoring yet another victory over Kiev as they bear down upon the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
2024-11-11T14:10+0000
2024-11-11T14:10+0000
2024-11-11T14:10+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
donetsk people’s republic
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120855334_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_074621753070575c1971b64eeaf6dd07.jpg
Kurakhovo is the lynchpin of Ukrainian defenses in the region, with its fall opening the way for the Russian troops to Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), a key logistical hub for Kiev, says Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk, a Russian military expert and veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria.He points out that Kurakhovo is important for Kiev from the economic standpoint as well, since the local coal mining area is currently the only place under Ukrainian control where coking coal is produced.Matviychuk praises the expertise of Russian troops who now advance on Kurakhovo from multiple directions, forcing an unpleasant choice upon the Ukrainian forces there: dig in and be destroyed or flee for their lives, because they simply have no hope of holding the city.The liberation of Kurakhovo would also result in a large contingent of Russian troops being freed up to strike deep past the Ukrainian defensive lines, he points out.“If we look at the map, to the right there are roads and railways leading all the way to Kramatorsk,” Matviychuk elaborates. “But we also can – and Zelensky is very afraid of it – turn left. To the left lies Dnepropetrovsk, a city they (Ukrainians) call Dnepr. A peaceful city would become a frontline city with all the consequences such change entails: constant attacks, damage to the infrastructure. And most importantly, it would be a logistical center that no longer helps Ukrainian military recoup its economic and financial losses.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/russian-forces-liberate-kemennaya-balka-in-donetsk-region-1120804157.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120855334_262:0:1702:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_43c6e6b555bf88ee8a3b4eba95b43ab8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia military operation ukraine, ukrainian conflict, kurakhovo, donetsk people's republic liberation
russia military operation ukraine, ukrainian conflict, kurakhovo, donetsk people's republic liberation
Kurakhovo: Why Russia's Liberation of This City Spells Disaster for Ukraine?
Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone are moving toward scoring yet another victory over Kiev as they bear down upon the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Kurakhovo is the lynchpin of Ukrainian defenses in the region, with its fall opening the way for the Russian troops to Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), a key logistical hub for Kiev, says Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk, a Russian military expert and veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria.
He points out that Kurakhovo is important for Kiev from the economic standpoint as well, since the local coal mining area is currently the only place under Ukrainian control where coking coal is produced.
“Ukraine’s metallurgy would simply stop operating with the loss of this coal mining area, because they would have to buy that coal elsewhere,” he remarks, noting that probably the only place Kiev could buy coking coal would be, ironically, Russia.
Matviychuk praises the expertise of Russian troops who now advance on Kurakhovo from multiple directions, forcing an unpleasant choice upon the Ukrainian forces there: dig in and be destroyed or flee for their lives, because they simply have no hope of holding the city.
“Our troops are advancing at an insane speed, making three to four kilometers a day, and the front from Selidovo to Velikaya Novoselka extends for 65 kilometers. Never before during the special military operation have we seen a front so wide and a blow so powerful,” Matviychuk says. “This means we march into battle with decisive goals to finalize the enemy’s defeat and restore territorial integrity of the Donetsk People’s Republic.”
The liberation of Kurakhovo would also result in a large contingent of Russian troops being freed up to strike deep past the Ukrainian defensive lines, he points out.
“If we look at the map, to the right there are roads and railways leading all the way to Kramatorsk,” Matviychuk elaborates. “But we also can – and Zelensky is very afraid of it – turn left. To the left lies Dnepropetrovsk, a city they (Ukrainians) call Dnepr. A peaceful city would become a frontline city with all the consequences such change entails: constant attacks, damage to the infrastructure. And most importantly, it would be a logistical center that no longer helps Ukrainian military recoup its economic and financial losses.”